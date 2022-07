MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in Memphis’ 65-year history of hosting PGA Tour events - the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs comes to TPC Southwind. The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature the top players in the FedExCup Ranking at the end of the regular season, meaning some of the biggest names in golf will be in Memphis to fight to keep their seasons alive and win the ultimate prize—the FedExCup.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO