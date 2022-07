FARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South. The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo. Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.

4 DAYS AGO