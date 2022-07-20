NASCAR in Chicago: Course map and turn-by-turn breakdown
3 days ago
For the first time, NASCAR will bring stock car racing to the streets of Chicago in 2023, setting up a 2.2-mile circuit that will take drivers past some of the most iconic landmarks in the city. From Buckingham Fountain to Grant Park to Michigan Avenue, the drivers will make...
It was Frank Sinatra’s. His 1964 tune — “My Kind of Town” — underlined Chicago’s long pursuit of New York City in the race to be America’s Big City. Chicago always would be the runner-up in that chase, having gained the nickname “The Windy City” not because of its weather but because of its eternal hometown boosterism.
Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
John Howell is joined by Allen R. Sanderson, Senior Instructional Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. They discuss Chicago’s recent NASCAR deal and what Professor Sanderson thinks it will bring to the city. They also talk about the price tag (so far) and how it compares to other large events.
An ice rink isn’t the first place you’d think to spend a summer’s day– or maybe it is. This weekend, Go-karting on ice is officially back at the Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. Open from July 22 to July 24, the limited-time event is sure to draw an adventure-seeking crowd.
Chicago Fire sets dates for “home games” at SeatGeek Stadium because of date conflicts with Soldier Field and Bears. Chicago Fire FC announced Friday July 22, 2022 a venue change for the Club’s home matches to be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Inter Miami CF and on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the New England Revolution.
Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she’s not backing down to bullies and online threats against the business after announcing a family-friendly drag show set to go on this Saturday. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on […]
Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Production of the FX series “Justified: City Primeval” has been put on hold after four cars engaged in a gun battle smashed through barricades and onto the set. According to The Chicago Journal, the incident happened Wednesday night near Douglas Park where star Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role as U.S. Marshal […]
Chicago is a fantastic place to eat out because of the vast array of restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. An increasingly popular option is sushi restaurants, as more people than ever fall in love with the cooking style, ingredients, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Finally, where can you get the best sushi in Chicago if you are eating out in the city? There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer a casual sushi restaurant or a fine dining sushi restaurant. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Chicago in 2022.
“NOBODY SHOULD GO TO BED HUNGRY,” says Mother Flowers. Over one thousand people are expected to pay their respects to the woman who was known as “Chicago’s Community Mother,” Ms. Geraldine Flowers. Mother Flowers passed away on Thursday, July 14th at home following a brief illness.
Mind-blowing smoked meat tacos and 'decadent' margaritas are about to change your life. California's hottest Baja-style taco joint is soon to become a new favorite. It's been a bit since I've been this excited about the opening of a chain restaurant. Everything I've read and everything I've seen about this new taco and margarita spot is outstanding.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is in need of bus drivers and mechanics. The CTA, in conjunction with ATU Local 241, is hosting a career fair to find applicants on Saturday. SEE ALSO | Chicago tourism rebounding as hotels seek workers to fill thousands of jobs. The event is happening...
hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
Tours with Mike provide visitors and locals with unique views of the city. (CHICAGO) A native of Kansas, when I moved to the Chicago area in my 20s and began working downtown, I remember being shocked when a coworker showed me the underground Pedway. I had complained about the bitter cold and biting wind off the lake, so she showed me her trick to staying warm on her walk into the office in the dead of a Chicago winter.
Fajita Pete’s, a Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is getting ready to open five next locations in Chicagoland through a new franchise agreement. The new locations will come from longtime Chicago couple turned restaurant entrepreneurs Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero. After a business partner in Texas raved about Fajita Pete’s after every visit, the pair contacted the head of Fajita Pete’s franchising. The two will open their first location in the second quarter of 2023. The new deal brings the total number of Fajita Pete’s, including awarded units, to just north of 100.
Pack your bags for a glamping trip where connecting as a family is a breeze. Yep, “glamorous camping” is really a thing—and it’s so, so fun. Lock arms with Mother Nature while you camp in style with special touches like cozy beds, stocked kitchens and even air conditioning. From sleeping in a real treehouse to glammin’ it up it in a cabin in the woods, you won’t have to twist anyone’s arm to get them out in the fresh air.
In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
