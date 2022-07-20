ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

FBI’s Most Wanted List Adds Man from Sylmar

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmar Alexander Cardenas, wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Sylmar in 2019, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI and LAPD announced Wednesday. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000...

Gang Member Suspected of Kidnapping, Drug Possession Arrested in Banning

A gang member suspected of kidnapping and drug possession was arrested in Banning Friday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and attempting to hide inside a business. Region 2 Gang Task Force officers observed Jose Muro-Galvan standing in front of a residence in the 1300 block of East Williams Street, near Interstate 10, at about 6:30 p.m., according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Adam Herd.
BANNING, CA
Man Shot by Rifle-Wielding Suspect in Van Nuys

A man in his 30s was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Van Nuys shooting by a rifle-wielding man who fled the scene. The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Peach Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County District Attorney George Gascón criticized as convicted murderer freed from jail charged with new crimes

After a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures in favor of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was submitted, he is facing outrage now that a convicted murderer who was freed from jail last November after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged Thursday with a new series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Gang member who was shot at by LAPD officers in Sun Valley disappears during standoff

An armed gang member who was shot at by Los Angeles police officers is at large Friday morning in the Sun Valley area.According to the LAPD, Foothill Division gang officers were patrolling at about 7 p.m. near the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, near Strathern Street, when they saw a suspect they identified as a known gang member get out of a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm. During a traffic stop, officers shot at the suspect.The suspect ran away and holed up in a nearby home. The area was evacuated, and officers surrounded the area and called in a SWAT team. But when SWAT officers entered the home, they found he was gone, according to the LAPD.It's not known if the suspect was hit by the gunfire. A weapon was found in the area where the shots were fired, and the LAPD says they are in the process of reviewing video of the shooting and gathering evidence.No further information was released about the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Banning

A suspected gang member with a felony warrant for kidnapping was arrested in Banning and remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bail. Deputies spotted Jose Muro-Galvan, 26, around 6:30 p.m. Friday in front of a home in the 1300 block of East Williams Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
BANNING, CA
Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
Animal Welfare Group Hails Raid of Antelope Valley Cockfighting Operation

A national animal-advocacy group Friday hailed Southland authorities for raiding an apparent cockfighting operation in the Antelope Valley, where hundreds of pounds of marijuana were also seized. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials announced the raid in the Juniper Hills area Thursday, saying the agency worked with the SPCA-Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LASD Investigates Fatal Shooting of Man in Lancaster

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Lancaster and the shooter remains on the loose. The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to...
LANCASTER, CA
MoVal Woman Now Suspected of Attempted Kidnapping of Two Newborns

A 23-year-old woman charged with posing as a nurse and trying to snatch a newborn from her mother at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley allegedly tried the same thing in another room of the same maternity ward, authorities said Friday. Jesenea Miron of Moreno Valley was charged earlier...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Deputy Kills Man in Moreno Valley

A man was shot to death Friday by a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Moreno Valley. The sheriff’s department announced the killing on Perris Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Drive around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The shooting occurred as sheriff’s deputies were responding to a call for assistance...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Missing Man From West Hollywood Found

A 30-year-old man who went missing in West Hollywood has been found, authorities said Friday. Joshua Andrew Chance was last seen about 11 p.m. July 9 in the 1000 block of North Hayworth Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Friday morning, the Los Angeles...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Search Continues for Suspects Who Killed 2 Teens in Coachella

Two people who were gunned down in Coachella this week were teenagers, sheriff’s officials said Friday, and a search was continuing for the killers. The victims — a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl — were fatally shot around 8 p.m. Wednesday while they were inside a vehicle in the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA

