LOS ANGELES — It’s been a busy week for gun control legislation in the state of California. After signing 11 separate bills over the past week that, among other things, prohibit the marketing of firearms to minors, further restrict ghost guns and allow state and local governments and Californians to sue gunmakers, Gov. Gavin Newsom took his boldest action yet on Friday by signing SB 1327 — a law that gives $10,000 cash rewards to residents who successfully sue banned gun makers in the state.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO