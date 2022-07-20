Who Were the D.B. Cooper Suspects? From Rob Rackstraw to Dick Briggs

The U.S. Marshals Service said 39-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared in several episodes in the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” has an "extensive criminal history" and is "known to be violent." A man once featured on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever...
Authorities have named a suspect in the disappearance of Utah teen farmer Dylan Rounds. James Brenner, 58, is in custody at the Weber County Jail on unrelated federal firearm charges, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Department. "When Dylan Rounds was not located early on in the search effort,...
California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said he is "infuriated" after two men arrested for possession of 150,000 fentanyl pills were released without his knowledge. He is now sounding the alarm on the state’s "failing" justice system and calling for accountability. Drug traffickers Jose Zendejas and Benito Madrigal, both from Washington,...
Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
US Secret Service director James Murray is leaving to become Snap's security chief. The White House said his retirement was unrelated to the January 6 congressional hearings. Murray will report directly to Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel. The head of the US Secret Service, James Murray, is leaving the agency...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said. Killed in the weekend attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie. The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities on Wednesday would not say how he was killed. Madden plowed a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk and into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
A Vietnam veteran who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and allegedly told investigators that he urinated on a column while inside the building will not spend any time behind bars. Donald Trump supporter Robert “Bob” Snow, 78, drove more than 15 hours from his...
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer John Eastman has dropped his lawsuit to keep the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack from accessing his Verizon call logs, according to a new federal court filing. Eastman said Tuesday night he would voluntarily drop his phone records lawsuit against...
Authorities in Colorado recently intercepted a shipment of fentanyl, which is reportedly the largest seizure of the drug ever made on a U.S. highway. In a statement sent to Newsweek on Friday, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said that on June 20, a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 when the trooper discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle.
Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns. Many […]
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has progressed, a slew of videos has emerged on social media platforms like Telegram showing the destruction caused by both Russian and Ukrainian strikes on military bases, armored vehicles, and more. While much of the video footage shared online is somewhat recent and shows...
Four police officers were shot to death after being drawn into an ambush in western Mexico, and as many as eight suspected attackers were killed in a gun battle with other police who rushed to the site, authorities said Thursday. Luis Joaquín Méndez, chief prosecutor of the western state of...
A sailor died over the weekend onboard an aircraft carrier in Southern California, the U.S. Navy said. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, the Navy said.
A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
The daughter of a former U.S. Army officer has been arrested in India for allegedly faking her own kidnapping in an elaborate plan to extort money from her parents, according to police in India. Chloe Mclaughlin, 27, was arrested by the New Delhi District police Sunday who found her living...
Comments / 0