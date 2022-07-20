ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is LIV Golf? Trump-Backed, Saudi-Funded Tour Tearing the Sport Apart

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
A civil war has broken out in golf, involving a 9/11 survivors group, Europe's Ryder Cup captain and the former...

Cink says Ryder Cup Europe icons defecting to LIV means passion was not truthful

Former Open winner Stewart Cink has questioned if Europe's "passion" for the Ryder Cup was truthful in the wave of mass defections to LIV Golf. Cink, who has played in five Ryder Cups and been on the winning team on one occasion, had some strong words about those who have decided to join the Saudi-backed series.
Phil Mickelson sends bizarre video message welcoming David Feherty to LIV Golf

LIV Golf has continued to send more shockwaves through the sport by appointing the popular and entertaining David Feherty to their broadcast team. Feherty has worked for CBS and NBC in his media career, but now he has taken a controversial step in joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series, showing that the Saudi-backed tour wants a strong broadcast line up as well as a strong playing line-up.
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
Phil Mickelson
Ernie Els
Tiger Woods
Henrik Stenson
Donald Trump
FanSided

Tiger Woods’ caddie gives update on The Cat’s potential pre-Masters schedule

Tiger Woods missed the cut at The Open and fans were left to wonder when he would play again. His caddie, Joe LaCava, offered some insight on his schedule. Tiger Woods’ walk down the 18th hole at St. Andrews was an emotional moment felt by just about everyone in the golf world. Part of that was the history taking place before our eyes but also the uncertain future of perhaps the greatest golfer in history.
Golf.com

Masters champ bizarrely mishits — and a newer rule is called on

Bernhard Langer was not penalized. An update to the rules of golf covered him there. But he could not duck awkwardness. “Well, the dreaded two-chip,” analyst Gary Koch said of Langer’s dreaded two-chip, caught on Golf Channel’s broadcast of Friday’s Senior Open second round. Of course,...
Golf Digest

LIV Golf's next headline music act is proof that time is a flat circle

First, LIV Golf came for Bryson, Brooks and DJ. Then they came for the Ryder Cup, poaching European team captain Henrik Stenson, thus making the biennial event's immediate future a but unclear. But this latest move, which involves a headline music act, might be the pettiest move yet. For those...
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
golfmagic.com

Donaldson on LIV: "Ryder Cup was greatest moment... we all did that for nothing"

Former Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson concedes it would be hard to turn down an approach from LIV Golf but says it's difficult to understand the younger players joining. Donaldson, 46, memorably secured the winning point for Europe in the 2014 Ryder Cup with an incredible shot onto the 15th green at Gleneagles.
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Boosts DLA Piper Lobbying as Golf Rival, DOJ Challenge Tour

The PGA boosted payments to its lobbying firm DLA Piper as the golf tour faces challenges from a Saudi Arabia-backed rival and a Justice Department antitrust investigation. The PGA paid DLA Piper $120,000 in the second quarter, according to the firm’s Lobbying Disclosure Act form. That’s the most the PGA has spent on lobbying in a three-month window at least since 1999. The PGA spent $70,000 in this year’s first quarter.
Newsweek

Newsweek

