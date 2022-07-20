ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Keke Palmer Wears Beaded Mesh Prada Dress Over High-Rise Shorts for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYMsg_0gmM4F7Z00
15 Photos

Keke Palmer is continuing her summer style streak with another memorable look.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night wearing a look by Prada. Palmer’s outfit consisted of a white tank top and black high-rise shorts worn under a mesh dress with beaded embellishments.

Palmer made an appearance on the late-night talk show to promote her upcoming horror film, “Nope.” When talking about the movie, Palmer stated: “There’s a lot going on. You’re definitely going to have some spooky vibes, but you know what [director] Jordan [Peele] does with his films is the horror that he puts into the films is really a metaphor for the horrors of the world. So, I think you’ll really relate to it. There are a lot of themes about spectacle, exploitation, our obsession with attention. It’s a lot of different stuff and nuggets that you’re going to keep pulling back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wRta_0gmM4F7Z00
Keke Palmer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Palmer’s Prada look comes after the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope,” on Monday night. For the premiere, Palmer wore an edgy look from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The look consisted of a white bandeau cropped top paired with a black low-rise maxi skirt and black leather opera gloves.

Last week, Palmer spoke to WWD at the Saks’ Summer Hamptons Dinner about the upcoming film, stating: “I’m not a secret holder, so the fact that I have this big thing that I’ve been holding and no one knows and I can’t really share, it gives me anxiety,” she said. “So the fact that I can finally just be like ‘Y’all know!’”

“Nope” is Palmer’s second film of the summer. The actress also starred in Pixar’s animated film, “Lightyear,” which told the origin story of the “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHxas_0gmM4F7Z00
Keke Palmer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Minidress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Steph Curry Embraces Clashing Patterns and Ayesha Takes On Menswear at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Stephen and Ayesha Curry had a stylish night out while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope.”. On Tuesday, the famous couple walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in fashion-forward looks. Stephen “Steph” Curry wore a gray tweed cardigan under a black tweed cardigan paired with gray striped trousers and black patent shoes, while Ayesha Curry wore a Versace Medusa Greca shirt from the men’s collection with opaque black tights and black platform heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Keke Palmer
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Shorts#Saks
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy