ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Lululemon Sets Up Shop on JD.com

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4uoU_0gmM4EEq00
A Lululemon store in China. The Canadian-based retailer has plans to expand both its digital and physical presence in China in the coming years despite the pandemic and continued lockdowns. Sipa USA via AP

Lululemon has launched on JD.com.

The Canadian athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer quietly launched on the Chinese e-commerce site earlier this week, offering a selection of performance and athleisure apparel in its new digital storefront.

“With the continuous improvement of quality of life in China, sports enthusiasts are growing considerably, as well as their demand for sports equipment consumption,” JD wrote in a blog post on the company’s website. “The popularity of Lululemon indicates that the Chinese market not only acknowledges the product quality, but also recognizes the emotional connection it creates between the community and the brand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZpQk_0gmM4EEq00
Lululemon continues to expand its product assortment with things like tennis, hike and hijabs. Here, Leylah Fernandez wears Lululemon tennis apparel on the court. Courtesy Photo

Lululemon did not respond to requests for comment. But the news comes just weeks after the retailer revealed plans to expand in Europe with stores and an e-commerce site in Spain for the first time. Earlier this month, executives at Lululemon also said the firm has plans to open new stores in Thailand and Italy within the next 12 months. There’s also a second experiential store opening in Houston later this year.

Meanwhile, China’s growing middle class and added wealth has sparked interest among retailers and companies throughout the industry — including Lululemon — for some time. Even China’s continued lockdowns and zero-COVID-19 policies in some markets haven’t deterred brands from increasing efforts to expand in the region.

“We remain excited about our business in China and we view these headwinds as short-term in nature,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, said during the firm’s June conference call with analysts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSCHF_0gmM4EEq00
Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald in New York in March, during Lululemon’s footwear launch. George Chinsee / WWD

Approximately a third of Lululemon’s 71 stores in China were closed during the first quarter and at least part of the current second quarter. Still, the region generated double-digit revenue growth during the first recent quarter.

In April, Lululemon laid out its new five-year growth strategy, with plans to surpass $12.5 billion in revenues and quadruple the international business by 2026. In China, the retailer hopes to roughly triple its retail footprint during that time, helping to increase brand awareness among Chinese consumers. Lululemon, which also sells on China’s Tmall, anticipates China will be the second biggest market globally by 2026.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated July 5 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Fine Jewelry Marketplace Finematter to Launch Resale Platform That Gives Royalties to Designers

It’s been just under two years since Finematter, a shopping platform for independent jewelry designers, launched for business in greater Europe. In the course of that time, cofounder and chief executive officer Caroline Chalmer said that her business has amassed a roster of 60 designers with a wait-list of 600 jewelers eager to get on the site. While declining to reveal sales figures, she said that Finematter currently has around 50,000 registered users and logs an average spend of about 10,000 euros.
APPAREL
WWD

The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Lauder, Walgreens and Biologique Recherche

A slew of new appointments are afoot in beauty’s C-suites. After occupying the role for the last six years, Lauren Brindley will step down from being head of beauty and personal care at Walgreens Boots Alliance, at the end of July. The departure is reportedly an amicable one, and Brindley is said to be pursuing an undisclosed external opportunity.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Heidrick & Struggles Names Caroline Pill Partner in Consumer Markets

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search firm, has hired Caroline Pill as a partner within its Consumer Markets Practice. She will serve as the organization’s fashion and beauty expert. Pill’s goal will be to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury and beauty industries, the company said.More from WWDCouture Fall 2022 Trend: Draping and VolumeMarques' Almeida RTW Fall 2022Inside the Premiere For 'Anything's Possible' Starring Eva Reign Luis Urbano, regional managing partner of the Consumer Markets Practice, said Pill has “a truly...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Lululemon Sets Up Shop#Canadian#Chinese
WWD

CEO Talks: Arena’s Peter Graschi Predicts 34 Percent Revenue Growth in 2022

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Arena is betting on sustainable beachwear collections and increased investment in e-commerce, logistics and marketing to help it outperform competitors, as demand for swimwear bounces back in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Graschi, who took over a year ago as chairman and chief executive officer of the Italian swimwear firm, said the company is aiming for revenues of 130 million euros in 2022, up from 97 million euros last year, as it gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023.More from WWDFendi Couture Fall 2022Looks from the Demi Moore...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Country
Thailand
Country
China
WWD

Hannah Waddingham Takes the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet in Blue Halter Jumpsuit

Click here to read the full article. Among the many dresses seen on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Hannah Waddingham showcased a different silhouette alongside top athletes, entertainers and guests. To attend the ESPN award show, the 47-year-old “Ted Lasso” star wore a navy halter jumpsuit with a deep V-neck, a waist-defining tie and flared pant legs. Waddingham paired the midnight blue look with platform black stiletto sandals, carrying a coordinating black clutch.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' London Premiere To...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Speaking Volumes

Click here to read the full article. Throughout Paris Couture Week, designers amped up the drama with masterful draping and big volumes. The fall 2022 couture trend sent a message of pure fashion fantasy, seen prominently on the runways at Schiaparelli, where designer Daniel Roseberry debuted styles “steeped in the couture tropes that inspired him as a teen” wrote WWD’s Joelle Diderich. For instance, there was the asymmetric ivory silk taffeta mini-meets-voluminous-maxi dress with grape embroidery and silk black ribbon and vintage pearl embellishments and whirled satin dove gray pouf skirt. “It’s almost a trope to say that Viktor & Rolf play...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Most Remote Luxury Hotels in Europe

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — From isolated islands off the coast of Montenegro to remote parts of Italy, the most insidious meanders of the French Alps to the Portuguese countryside — the most remote hotels in Europe are often also the most luxurious. These far-flung locations may be difficult to reach, but for those seeking exclusive and unusual holidays, they provide tranquil — and beautiful — escapes.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine Here, WWD explores some of the most secluded five-star hotels in Europe...
TRAVEL
WWD

Wardrobe.NYC Releases 09 Stretch Collection

Click here to read the full article. This week, luxury concept label Wardrobe.NYC has released its latest collection of women’s summer knit essentials, titled R09 Stretch. Cofounded by Josh Goot and Christine Centenera in 2017, the collection continues the brand’s ethos of offering minimalist, versatile wardrobe capsules with new formfitting, Italian-made cotton-polyamide-lycra blend knitwear styles. “Knitwear is a foundation to my summer wardrobe and something we wanted to realize in a clear and concise way,” Centenera said in a statement. “I love knitwear because it travels well, it always looks polished, it’s flexible and adaptable, so [it] can be worn on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kenya Moore on Her Namesake Hair Care Line and 10 Years on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Click here to read the full article. Kenya Moore is known for many things. She was at one point Miss USA 1993 and then an actress, but currently she’s best-known for being one of the unstoppable “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as well as a businesswoman running her own brand.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film Premiere Moore currently heads Kenya Moore Hair Care, a line she launched in 2014 after realizing it was difficult to find products that were efficient in keeping her hair strong...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Business

London-based L52 Communications Opens First U.S. Office. Lisa Lupinski serves as managing director of L52's New York office. Industry Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Concerned in Wake of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s Resignation. Draghi's international credibility was seen as key to lead Italy out of the crisis. By. Heidrick & Struggles Names...
BUSINESS
WWD

Regé-Jean Page Wears Bomber Jacket With Whimsical Metallic Swirls for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Trailer Debut at Comic-Con International

Regé-Jean Page took the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego to promote his new film. The actor made an appearance on Thursday at the annual convention to debut the trailer of his upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie. For the occasion, Page wore a casual Grayscale bomber jacket, which featured a navy box cut and a green metallic swirl design.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WWD

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Bold Colors

Click here to read the full article. Across the Parisian couture runways, bright and bold colors boasted optimism for the fall 2022 season. On the runway at Jean Paul Gaultier, guest designer Olivier Rousteing sent monochromatic bold colors — pink, red, royal blue — down the runway while capturing the, “sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers,” wrote WWD’s Miles Socha in his collection review, adding the lineup was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Who Shirt Company Lines Up Five Design Patents

Click here to read the full article. The Who Shirt Company has been awarded five patents for designs that feature built-in bras. The styles use Supima interlock cotton and imported Scottish cashmere and are offered in T-shirts, turtlenecks and a sweater.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsSummer in the City: The Dimes Square SceneHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry Presentations Founder Libby Haan said that securing the patents has been “a slog,” partially due to how the pandemic has impacted everything, including federal agencies. As with all of The Who Shirt Company’s products, the five designs with built-in...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy