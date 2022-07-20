ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Winklevoss twins lay off another group of workers from crypto startup Gemini

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGisv_0gmM4DM700
Tyler and Cameron Winkelvoss attend the Paris premiere of 'The Social Network' in 2010. Dominique Charriau—Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Gemini, the cryptocurrency firm started by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, has slashed its workforce for the second time in two months.

TechCrunch reports the company has laid off as much as another 7% of its workforce, roughly 68 people. That comes on the heels of a 10% staff reduction in early June.

Gemini has not publicly commented on the most recent layoffs, but in announcing last month’s cuts, the company blamed “turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time.”

In early June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Gemini on allegations the crypto exchange’s staff misled the federal regulator during Gemini’s 2017 effort to launch trading of what would have been a landmark Bitcoin (BTC) futures contract.

Both Winklevoss twins are still associated with Gemini, but both have dropped any mention of the company from their Twitter biographies, instead choosing to highlight their recently formed cover band.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

That, along with the decision to go on tour as the crypto markets imploded, has led to some employee disgruntlement. That could be how an internal document ended up being shared last week on the anonymous professional network Blind. That document discussed a plan to lower the company headcount to 800 people—150 fewer than were on staff at the time.

TechCrunch reports that that reengaged the cofounders, who took to the company Slack to chastise the leaker.

“Wow, super lame,” wrote Cameron Winklevoss. “Karma is the blockchain of the universe—an immutable ledger that keeps track of positive and negative behavior…We are going to the moon. We are going to need cosmic consciousness to get there. Earthly consciousness will not be enough. If you are exhibiting the behavior of a first-time human, time to level up or respectively bow out, if for no other reason but to avoid an expensive bill in the future.”

Mars Junction, the Winklevosses’ band, wrapped up its tour on July 3.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Winklevoss
Person
Tyler Winklevoss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Web3#Fortune Features#Techcrunch#Cftc
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

170K+
Followers
7K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy