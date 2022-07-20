Saucy Santana Playfully Channels Nostalgia In “Booty” Video

Saucy Santana returns with a vibrant video to his newest single, “Booty,” featuring Latto.

The playful Jake Wilson-directed visual guides fans to a block party in full swing. It opens with the title sequence similar to 1997’s Booty Call, while serving “Crazy In Love” realness in light of its usage of The Chi-Lites’ classic, “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).”

With choreography from Sean Bankhead that’ll have viewers ready to twerk in their seats, it’s a celebration of all booties featuring appearances from Kornbreak from RuPaul’s Drag Race, dancer Markell Washington, TikTok influencers Cristian Dennis and Tyshon Lawrence, fitness influencer Keegan Whicker, fellow rapper Kelechi, and more.

As things head over to a carnival-esque game of darts and water balloons, Saucy gives us a Baby Phat look that takes us back to JLo’s iconic velour fit in the “I’m Real (Remix)” video. Naturally, the visual wouldn’t be complete without all of the guests making their way down a mock runaway, instead of a Soul Train line, because how else do twenty-somethings with this much energy shut down a party?

The self-proclaimed BBL anthem marks Saucy’s first major release since being signed to RCA Records.

Watch the full video above.