ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Saucy Santana Playfully Channels Nostalgia In “Booty” Video

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n16l_0gmM4CTO00

Saucy Santana returns with a vibrant video to his newest single, “Booty,” featuring Latto.

The playful Jake Wilson-directed visual guides fans to a block party in full swing. It opens with the title sequence similar to 1997’s Booty Call, while serving “Crazy In Love” realness in light of its usage of The Chi-Lites’ classic, “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).”

With choreography from Sean Bankhead that’ll have viewers ready to twerk in their seats, it’s a celebration of all booties featuring appearances from Kornbreak from RuPaul’s Drag Race, dancer Markell Washington, TikTok influencers Cristian Dennis and Tyshon Lawrence, fitness influencer Keegan Whicker, fellow rapper Kelechi, and more.

As things head over to a carnival-esque game of darts and water balloons, Saucy gives us a Baby Phat look that takes us back to JLo’s iconic velour fit in the “I’m Real (Remix)” video. Naturally, the visual wouldn’t be complete without all of the guests making their way down a mock runaway, instead of a Soul Train line, because how else do twenty-somethings with this much energy shut down a party?

The self-proclaimed BBL anthem marks Saucy’s first major release since being signed to RCA Records.

Watch the full video above.

Comments / 32

Candice Hill
2d ago

I just don't understand what does our young boys have to look up to LGBT true it's misleading our young men

Reply(1)
16
Quiet Chaos?
3d ago

I think I'm more upset with the mustache, than the heels and tweaking. lol like....pick a struggle

Reply(2)
15
Mz Pacino
2d ago

I can't believe this is what the New Generation have to be exposed to and call this music 🤮

Reply
12
Related
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Reginae Carter Dresses Like Her Dad For Tik-Tok Challenge

Lil Wayne’s close relationship with his daughter Reginae Carter is well-documented, as the two have expressed their love for one another on numerous occasions. Recently, the 22-year-old reality TV star participated in the new “Studio Challenge” that’s taken social media by storm and dressed like her dad while lip-syncing the final verse of “Mr. Carter,” Weezy’s Tha Carter III collaboration with Jay-Z.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Impersonator Infiltrates NFT Conference, Real Snoop Dogg Reacts

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg has been making his presence felt in the cryptocurrency world as of late, so when fans spotted what appeared to be the rap icon strolling around the NFT.NYC conference in Times Square this past Monday (June 21), it wasn’t far-fetched to think that he’d come to partake in the festivities. However, the man in question—who even had a security detail surrounding him—was actually an impersonator of Snoop. NBC News Reporter Kevin Collier confirmed the impersonator after receiving a scoop from a member of the doppelgänger’s team.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop Dogg Drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jlo
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Nostalgia#Darts#Booty Call#The Chi Lites#Tiktok#Rca Records
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Watch Beyoncé’s First TikTok Featuring a Cardi B Cameo

Let me cut to the chase: Yes, Beyoncé has a TikTok account—but no, she hasn't posted any monologues to an iPhone camera, dance routines, or whatever it is Lizzo does on the app that makes her seem so relatable. Beyoncé's first TikTok, rather, is a mash-up of fan...
NFL
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Rock Goes Off On Diddy For Calling Bobby Brown "The First Chocolate Boy Wonder"

It was a big night at the BET Awards on Sunday. While we saw plenty of excellent performances and many artists receiving recognition for their work, Diddy certainly had one of the biggest moments of the evening. The mogul was chosen as the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, and gave a shout-out to practically everyone that's helped him throughout his career.
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy