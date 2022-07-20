WATCH: Police say a man attempted to cover up a shooting by faking a crash

Broward County Sheriff's deputies say a man attempted to cover up a nearly fatal shooting by faking a crash and then fleeing. Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for the shooter. According to investigators, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, deputies in the Oakland Park district responded to the Days Inn Motel located at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd. for what was initially a report of a crash with injuries.

When deputies arrived, they located a silver Chevy Malibu that crashed into a white shipping container in the parking lot of the motel. BSO deputies responded to the scene and learned the driver of the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital. BSO violent crimes detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

A surveillance camera at the motel captured what happened when the Chevy Malibu entered the parking lot. The vehicle quickly backed up and abruptly stopped after slamming into the curb of a parking spot. A man then exited the passenger’s side of the vehicle and entered through the driver’s side door; he is seen doing something inside the vehicle on the driver’s side. Moments later, he returned to the passenger’s side and the vehicle rolled forward and crashed into a shipping container. After the vehicle crashed, the passenger fled from the vehicle holding a bag in his hand.

The victim is expected to survive. Detectives believe the man seen exiting the car shot the driver.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the gunman's identity and location to contact Det. Kevin White at 954-321-4215 or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.