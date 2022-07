The collapse of Terra, 3AC, and insolvency crisis across crypto institutions has sent the market into severe bear tendencies over the course of Q2. Despite gradual recovery during July, the broader market remains tense and vulnerable right now. Bitcoin [BTC] is trading just below $22,900 while Ethereum [ETH] is mounting a massive rebound towards $1,600 after news of the Merge release date.

