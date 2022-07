LEE COUNTY — The Lee County NAACP Branch #5038 is coming up on its two-year anniversary. Actually, the branch was only “re-started” two years ago. “The branch had been around for years, however, it went defunct several years ago,” said President of the branch Billy Allen. “… But in 2019, a reorganization committee was formed.”

