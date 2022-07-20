ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Intense heat ahead of storms Wednesday

By The Weather Authority, Meaghan Thomas, Marcus Bagwell
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfhRP_0gmM1kOb00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A marginal risk (1/5) for stronger storms has been issued for Middle Tennessee. A slight risk (level 2/5) is in place for Southern Kentucky. Heat alerts also blanket both states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nz3iK_0gmM1kOb00
Where to find the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with a few counties to the west under the Excessive Heat Warning until 7pm.

ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlrXZ_0gmM1kOb00

Heat index values could range anywhere between 100 to 115 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWc7F_0gmM1kOb00

The intense heat from the afternoon will help fuel the storms as they begin to develop later in the night. The storms will continue into early Thursday morning. Storms could be possible Thursday evening, especially south and east of Nashville.

RADAR | Track weather across TN live
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvIkl_0gmM1kOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H790G_0gmM1kOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj105_0gmM1kOb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfvHt_0gmM1kOb00

The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dX6Ma_0gmM1kOb00

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Storms exit Middle TN, not as humid today

After an oppressive day of heat and humidity, storms are anticipated across parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky overnight. There will be plenty of heat and humidity for the activity to work with, even at night, with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the muggy 70s.
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Portion of area enters severe drought status

As the area continues to miss out on any significant rainfall, a large portion of western Kentucky has officially entered severe drought status. All of Trigg County and over half of Christian County is in severe drought and almost all of the remainder of Christian and Todd are in moderate drought.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee families splash through the summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extreme heat is hitting our region this weekend, and people have to get creative to stay cool with one of Nashville’s most enormous splash pads closed for the season due to an equipment issue. Metro Parks said the Cumberland Park Spray Ground needs extensive repairs...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Heat advisory in effect from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service in Paducah has once again issued a Heat Advisory for the bulk of western Kentucky, including Christian, Todd and Trigg Counties, from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures combined with high humidity will combine to make conditions dangerous outside for those who must work...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Middle Tennessee#Heat Index#The Weather Authority#Tennessee Heat#Nexstar Media Inc
linknky.com

We asked a meteorologist what those crazy clouds were on Wednesday

Many of our readers sent us photos of some crazy looking clouds over Northern Kentucky as a storm was moving through the area. We wanted to know what this cloud was, so we talked to WCPO meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark. The cloud was, Ketchmark said, nothing very unique. “It’s just a...
ENVIRONMENT
dicksonpost.com

Second rare white catfish caught in Tennessee River

A white catfish is so rare that a veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist and a long-time fishing guide had never seen one – before this spring. Now two have been caught in the Tennessee River in the past few months.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRN News 2

$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Covid is again spreading throughout Kentucky

The latest weekly map of COVID-19 community levels in Kentucky, released on Friday, shows nearly all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now either at the medium or high level, indicating an increasing number of cases statewide. “We have a lot more red, we have a lot more yellow, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy