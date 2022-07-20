Intense heat ahead of storms Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A marginal risk (1/5) for stronger storms has been issued for Middle Tennessee. A slight risk (level 2/5) is in place for Southern Kentucky. Heat alerts also blanket both states.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with a few counties to the west under the Excessive Heat Warning until 7pm.

Heat index values could range anywhere between 100 to 115 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The intense heat from the afternoon will help fuel the storms as they begin to develop later in the night. The storms will continue into early Thursday morning. Storms could be possible Thursday evening, especially south and east of Nashville.









The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

