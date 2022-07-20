A look at Tuesday’s Super Cruise

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since late March lanes on Alexis Road have been closed due to a bridge repair. People living a working nearby say traffic has been a headache, and the construction has made them feel uneasy driving in the area. “It is supposed to be a five-minute drive to get my kids to school, now it could take 10 to 15 minutes to get out of the driveway just to get out on Alexis,” said Pamela.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of the Netty’s on Fearing and the owner of The Blarney partnered to bring you that classic Netty’s flavor and boozy milkshakes at a restaurant that’s all new for 2022: Coop’s!. It’s located on St. Clair St. in downtown Toledo,...
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury train crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Williams County. A 73 year old man from Pioneer was operating a 2013 Ford F150 southbound on County Road 15 north of County Road M. He proceeded to drive across a set of railroad tracks when he was struck by a railcar being pushed by a Norfolk Southern train engine.
When I attended Jackson Community College there were only three halls and the commons/cafeteria…..that should narrow down the decade to some of you old-timers. It was during this time that I and three of my buddies lived on the upper floor of the stone mansion at Stone Village Theatre.
Adrian, MI – A new dessert shop has opened their doors in Adrian, and nearly sold out of product on their first day of business. Luscious Dessertz, on West Maumee Street near US-223, had their grand opening on Wednesday. WLEN News stopped by and talked to the owner, Jesenia Gradeless…
1813: British and American Indian forces begin a one-week second siege of Fort Meigs by using subterfuge to draw the Americans out of the fort. The plan fails. 1825: Work begins at Middletown on the Miami and Erie Canal. The state legislature only originally authorized its completion from Cincinnati to just north of Dayton. In 1830, the Ohio legislature earmarked funds for the Miami and Erie Canal's extension to Defiance and Lake Erie.
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday evening a Fremont family came home to find their kitten dead. The family seems to think its death was carried out by someone they know. Christina Fegly, the owner of the kitten, and her family tell 13abc, they are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to it.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Someone could now be a multi-millionaire... a mega millionaire... maybe. On Friday night the winning numbers were drawn for the third largest mega millions jackpot in history. The winning numbers were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and Mega Ball 16. If you have hit the jackpot,...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The stretch of Secor Road between Central Avenue and Monroe Street has a long list of restaurants, shops, hotels, apartments and other businesses. A zoning approval in June from the Toledo City Council's Planning Commission may add Culver's to the area. Some residents who live there...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana was pronounced dead after being struck with a vehicle in Paulding County, according to the Ohio State Highway State Patrol. Juan Gibson was standing in the eastbound lane of State Route 613, near Van Wert St in the Village...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This story is a great example of the power of kindness and resiliency. A stray dog in need of life-saving medical help is alive and well thanks to the work of a lot of people. We want to warn you that some of the images in this story may be upsetting.
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - An overnight semi accident on U.S. 30 leaves gallons of diesel fuel seeping into the Ottawa River. The American Township Fire Department was called out just before 2 a.m. Friday morning to a tractor-trailer that crashed through a guard rail into a ditch near the river at U.S. 30 mile marker 7. The truck was heading east when it went off the right side of the highway. Fire officials say about 75 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out with some getting into the Ottawa River. 100-foot of booms were placed in and around the river to contain the fuel.
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced they will be holding an OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night. According to OSHP, the OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue. The checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.’
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $1 million for resurfacing and improvements of M-50 near the City of Tecumseh. The work will take place from Sunset Drive to the River Raisin bridge. The project will start Monday the 25th, and should wrap-up by Friday, August 26th.
OREGON, Ohio — Only six numbers are needed to win the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history of $660 million dollars. The chances of winning are 1 in 302.6 million. At Johnny's on the Spot in Oregon, Ohio, patrons are hoping to get lucky and see their numbers pop up to add nine figures to their bank account.
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash that happened in Florence Township, Ohio on Saturday evening. Police say 26-year-old Phillip Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was driving west on County Road H and didn’t yield to the right of way, causing him to be hit by 79-year-old Bonnie Mills. Mills was heading north on State Route 49 at the time of the crash.
Toledo Solar, located at 1775 Progress Dr. in Perrysburg, makes roughly 1 million solar panels per year. The company manufactures 100 percent of the panels in its factory with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The recyclable, thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar can be found on American homes and businesses throughout the country.
Adrian, MI – A two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night in Adrian at the corner of M-52 and Maple Avenue and, fortunately, resulted in no injuries. The Adrian Police Department officer on scene told WLEN News that the traffic signal at the intersection was without power and that two vehicles went through the intersection at the same time.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman's home was showered with bullets Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pinelawn Drive in south Toledo just before 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, officers determined 14 rounds struck the house. Numerous shell casings were...
Comments / 0