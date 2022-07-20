A look at Tuesday’s Super Cruise

ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - An overnight semi accident on U.S. 30 leaves gallons of diesel fuel seeping into the Ottawa River. The American Township Fire Department was called out just before 2 a.m. Friday morning to a tractor-trailer that crashed through a guard rail into a ditch near the river at U.S. 30 mile marker 7. The truck was heading east when it went off the right side of the highway. Fire officials say about 75 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out with some getting into the Ottawa River. 100-foot of booms were placed in and around the river to contain the fuel.

