Laz Alonso Reveals How Hip-Hop Influences His Character’s Style On Amazon’s “The Boys”

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago
Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Laz Alonso’s finally speaking on all the behind-the-scenes thought that goes into his role on Amazon’s The Boys.

The Boys is an American superhero series that flips the usual plot with a black comedy twist. Usually, viewers see superheroes running around and saving a dystopian world, but this series shows a more realistic view of the supernatural abusing their powers.

Alonso plays Marvin T. Milk, commonly known as Mother’s Milk, who always keeps the squad level-headed while trying to seek justice, and we learn more about his personality by how he dresses. He’s always rocking that signature leather jacket, a fresh pair of Jordans, and a t-shirt paying homage to classic hip-hop artists.

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Alonso recently chopped it up with HipHopDX about how he and the wardrobe team keep MM grounded in streetwear and how it affects the character’s personality.

“It’s definitely a team effort, but I also make the decision and make sure it’s appropriate. What I’m trying to do is give you an Easter egg to Hip-Hop fans and basically describe where MM is and what’s going on in the story based upon the artist on my shirt, and what songs are playing.”

Alonso also spoke on taking it further than just the drip by including songs that fit with the show’s vibe.

“The last couple of seasons were just artists. This season I wanted to take it a little deeper and do songs. We did ‘Fight the Power,’ we did ‘Self Destruction’ from the Stop the Violence Movement that BDP kinda spearheaded back in the day, we did Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America.’ We pick and chose songs that were very in line with what was going on in the story,” Alonso said of the ode to Hip-Hop. “MM is from Harlem. So, I wanted to somehow build Harlem into the character. So, what’s the best way to do it? Without him even opening his mouth, I wanted you to see and feel New York. What defines New York, in my opinion, is Hip Hop culture.”

One of these nods came when Alonso donned a Ruff Ryders t-shirt, in honor of DMX, who passed away in April 2021 as the show was filming its third season.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 48-year-old talks about what it means to have this much creative freedom on a show, the meaning behind his character’s name, and more.

The Boys was also recently renewed for a fourth season.

