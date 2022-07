A homeless shoplifter was arrested after he defied a ban at the Leesburg Walmart. Richard Dale Martin, 37, was observed Tuesday on video surveillance placing assorted camping items in a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He moved to an aisle at the rear of the store where he took several used Walmart plastic bags out of his pockets and put the items in the bags. Martin was stopped by loss prevention officers outside of the store. He was escorted to an office where he was placed under arrest by a Leesburg police officer.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO