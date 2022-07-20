ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware judge sets October trial for Twitter suit against Musk

By Harold Maass
 3 days ago
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial date for Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to go through with his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, The Associated Press reports.

Twitter requested an expedited trial to start as early as September, while Musk's legal team said the case should wait until early 2023 because it is so complex.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware's Court of Chancery, said it was important to avoid unnecessary delays because of the "cloud of uncertainty" over Twitter since Musk decided to back out. "Delay threatens irreparable harm," McCormick said. "The longer the delay, the greater the risk."

