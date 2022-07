The all-abilities kids gym will offer sensory equipment to engage children. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym will hold a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Treats and refreshments will be provided. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise, owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner, offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com/

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO