The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Martin Budimir (38 years old) of Indianapolis. Budimir was pronounced deceased on the scene, after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer. The semi tractor-trailer was driven by Althea Gaines of Indianapolis .Gaines remained on scene during the investigation and cooperated with investigators. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO