ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Psychiatrist: Aurora shooter manipulated, lied to me

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eegjs_0gmM0hmd00

( NewsNation ) — Can you spot a killer? Can any of us identify warning signs that would prevent a mass shooting? These are questions being raised now more than ever in light of recent tragedies.

Nearly a decade ago, James Holmes went inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and unleashed gunfire into a crowd watching “The Dark Knight Rises.” The shooting rampage left 12 dead, 70 hurt and sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

Ahead of the attack, there was another kind of terror. A psychiatrist said she knew she was dealing with an evil, troubled client but could not find the legal means to protect the public from him.

Dr. Lynne Fenton spent months working with Holmes, getting a glimpse into the mind of a killer. She said when she started trying to treat the graduate student, the hair on her arms stood up.

“It was one of those terrible gut feelings without a lot of actual evidence that one of the best predictors of future violence is past violence. He wasn’t mean to animals. He didn’t beat up other kids. He never broke the law. He had none of the indications that a lot of, you know, so-called psychopaths or antisocial folks will have,” Fenton said Tuesday on “NewsNation Prime.”

Mom: Officer on Indiana shooting scene made ‘big difference’

Fenton didn’t know she would become the only psychiatrist in the history of the U.S. to be publicly revealed as the doctor of a mass shooter.

“He was so odd, and he had this vague thought of killing people. That’s how he put it, ‘I have thoughts of killing people.’ But it was so vague,” Fenton said. “I spent the months that I worked with him, six sessions total, trying to get him to talk more about that and understand. Is he capable of this? Is this just a thought of killing people? Or is he actually going to plan to go out and do it?”

As Fenton’s concerns surged, she said, she contacted his mom and the police. She even brought a consultant into a session to see if Holmes would open up more.

“After his last visit, I called his mom, even though the consultant and I specifically asked Holmes would it be OK if we called a family member or friend to learn more about how you’ve been doing? He refused. But when he walked out of my office, I just thought, ‘I have got to find out if he’s always been odd and strange like this, or is this a new thing? Is he having a psychotic break?’” Fenton said.

After speaking with his mother, Fenton said, she felt a little reassured and that his behavior was not a sudden change.

In hindsight, she now believes Holmes was lying and manipulating her.

“Unfortunately, yes, I know that he was lying while I was seeing him because the last month — the month of May, and I last saw him on May 31 — he was actually amassing weapons and ammo, and he was going to the shooting range and shooting up human figures. All the while denying … that he actually had plans to kill anyone,” Fenton said.

Texas senator on Uvalde response: ‘We deserve better’

The aftermath of the tragedy was tough for Fenton.

“To some degree, I became kind of a scapegoat. People were thinking perhaps I could have prevented this somehow. (Neither) I, nor the university that employs me, could defend me and say the length I had gone to,” Fenton said.

Holmes is now behind bars and will spend the rest of his life there. In August 2015, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury could not come to a unanimous decision on the death penalty.

Meanwhile, Fenton wrote a book titled “AURORA: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story” about her look into the psyche of a mass shooter, the inability to thwart Holmes’ violence and what it takes to place someone in a mental health hold.

She hopes some of the information in the book may help prevent future shootings.

Fenton dedicated the book to the victims and survivors of James Holmes’ unspeakable atrocities for their courage and their voice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 22

Elizabeth Anderson
2d ago

Gee, ya THINK??? A murderer who lies trying to get off the hook for his crimes..... Never has happened before. What a shock.

Reply
6
Bruce jones
3d ago

Excuses another bleeding heart liberal doesn't see anything this day and age you can't give someone benefit of the doubt better to be apologizing than not saying anything

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
velillum.com

While police have not yet said why Marley brought the weapons into the store, Russell said seeing

A 22-year-old man armed with multiple guns was arrested on Wednesday in Atlanta after a shopper overheard him loading weapons in a grocery store bathroom. Charles Russell was entering the restroom in a Publix supermarket when he heard “clicking sounds” coming from a bathroom stall, according to a police incident report. Then he saw an AR-15-style rifle leaning against the wall.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
State
Indiana State
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning. The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway. Police said a man was located and pronounced deceased on the scene.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect still at large

DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one man dead and now the Denver Police Department is looking for the person responsible. At roughly 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in the area along the northern border of the Montclair neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Holmes
9NEWS

Man who supplied drugs to teen who overdosed gets 64 years

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man will spend at least 64 years in prison even though an Arapahoe County jury failed to convict him on the most serious charge of murder related to the 2020 overdose death of a 16-year-old girl. On Aug. 7, 2020, Aurora Police Department (APD)...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man charged in supermarket attack incompetent for trial

The man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to experts at the state mental hospital.Their findings about the mental health of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, were disclosed during a short court hearing Thursday. Alissa is accused of shooting outside the King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 and then opening fire inside — killing customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the carnage. He surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him.Court proceedings against Alissa had been on hold since December when...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigates why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver apparently hit at least two cars in a southeast Denver intersection on July 10. Police say the driver took off, but a CBS4 reporter saw the crash and followed the suspect's car.The initial 911 call about what happened was mis-categorized by a Denver 911 call taker, hindering police efforts to quickly locate the hit-and-run driver.Andrew Dameron, who oversees Denver's 911 operations, said the call taker erroneously categorized the call as a "reckless driver'," meaning officers never responded to the scene and did not actively attempt to find the driver....
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

101-year old Holocaust survivor dies in Colorado

LOVELAND, CO -- There is word this week that Holocaust survivor Joe Rubinstein, whose amazing story of survival and his optimistic outlook on life after was profiled in the book, “Auschwitz #34207″ died peacefully in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday, July 18th. Joe was the believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor in Colorado. Icek Jakub Rubinsztejn “Joe Rubinstein” was born on September 16, 1920 in Radom, Poland. After Germany invaded Poland, Joe and his family were sent to the Radom Ghetto in 1941.Two weeks later, Joe was taken from the ghetto and sent to several concentration camps. Joe never saw his family again. His widowed mother, Reska, his older brother, Dawid, Joe’s identical twin, Chaim, his younger brother, Abram, and younger sister, Laja, were all believed murdered at the Treblinka Death camp following the “liquidation” of the Radom Ghetto in 1942.
LOVELAND, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Car stolen from DIA is recovered, was sold with fake title to unsuspecting couple

LONGMONT, Colo. — A northwest Colorado couple is happy to be reunited with their beloved 2012 Dodge Charger after it was stolen from the airport's parking lot. A thief stole the car, which belonged to Shannon Davis and her husband Nick, from the Pikes Peak parking lot at Denver International Airport at the end of June. Denver7 reported on the theft then, as Shannon had left a necklace containing her father's ashes inside the car and wanted it back.
LONGMONT, CO
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy