ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville author/artist launches ‘nonfiction graphic novel’ about ‘tragic’ local hotel

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLPDJ_0gmM0dFj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sean Fitzgibbon, a Fayetteville author and artist, has released a “nonfiction graphic novel” about Eureka Springs’ Crescent Hotel and its “strange two years as the infamous Baker Hospital.”

According to an email from the author, Fitzgibbon will be at the Community Creative Center ‘s McCoy Gallery on Friday, July 29 from 5-8 p.m. for a “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel” book launch event. Visitors to that event can buy copies of the book, have them signed by the author and see original painted pages from the book on display.

Novel chosen for ‘If All Arkansas Read the Same Book’

This event is part of the group exhibition “The Great Beyond: Comic Art in the Ozarks” and features various artists from the Ozark region. Click here for more information.

The 240-page nonfiction work “explores the Crescent Hotel’s strange two years as the infamous Baker Hospital, one of the strangest and most controversial legends in the town of Eureka Springs.” Channeling classic illustration and art techniques, “What Follows Is True” uses illustrated panel sequences intertwined with full-page, painted imagery to explore the story of the Crescent Hotel’s two years as the Baker Hospital, a Depression Era cancer hospital.

More information and images from the book are available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Eureka Springs, AR
Entertainment
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Eureka Springs, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: ‘Minions’ at the Drive-In

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Live music is continuing at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers. Performing Friday is the versatile and charismatic vocals of Troy Farnam band with the violent pines. Farnam has toured with artists from all genres including southern rock, country, blues, R&B, and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Public Library announces August youth events calendar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced its August calendar of youth-oriented events. The library notes that masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated. STORYTIMES. All storytimes except for Tuesdays with Mr. Troy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

North Forest Lights to see ‘Listening Forest’ addition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced an addition to its popular North Forest attraction with the “Listening Forest,” an interactive exhibition featuring immersive installations by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. According to a press release, Listening Forest consists of eight site-specific audiovisual artworks installed...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Nonfiction#Comic Art#Crescent Hotel#The Crescent Hotel#The Baker Hospital#Depression Era#Nexstar Media Inc#Redi
5NEWS

Arkansas animal shelters hosting free pet adoptions this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
travelawaits.com

12 Eureka Springs Cabin Rentals Perfect For An Outdoor Getaway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Seeking out a romantic destination can sometimes be a tricky game. You want more than a perfect destination — you want a romantic place to stay, perhaps trying to avoid hotels. You want great spots to dine, be entertained, and shop. You’d love to fly to Switzerland, but it’s not in the budget. Allow us to introduce you to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, also known as Little Switzerland of the Ozarks, in the beautiful Ozark Mountains.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Sheep finds a new deer family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer. “That day, I saw...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
5newsonline.com

Coffee shop gives back to community

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The owners of a Pea Ridge coffee shop are giving back to the community that gave them so much, after the loss of a loved one. 15-year-old Ayden Cotton died suddenly in January of 2020. To raise money for funeral expenses the Pea Ridge community started selling "24 forever" t-shirts. 24 being the number Ayden wore on the football field each week.
PEA RIDGE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Centerton couple develops new app that aids caregivers of medically complex kids

A Northwest Arkansas startup has launched a web application that helps parents and caregivers simplify, organize and share their child’s medical and care information. The app is called mejo, a registered trademark. Founder Ryan Sheedy of Centerton said he wanted a way to humanize data found in medical charts and make a child “more than their diagnosis.” Sheedy and his wife, Ashley Gibbs, have three young boys, one with an ultra-rare genetic disorder called Costello syndrome.
CENTERTON, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville mom receives random act of kindness

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Every mom knows handling kids’ meltdowns can be hard, and for one mom leaving swim practice in Rogers with her two kids, that tantrum felt defeating. But that’s when what felt like humility for the mom, was greeted with humanity. Devon Linden is a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy