Greenville County, SC

Man charged after crash killed motorcycle thief he tracked down in Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and charged after a crash killed a man who stole his motorcycle in Greenville County.

The crash happened on May 16 at 11:20 a.m. on Ashmore Bridge Road near Sawyer Drive.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Christopher Joseph Casciano’s motorcycle was stolen earlier that morning.

Later that day Casciano located the bike through a LoJack GPS system on Fork Shoals Road, deputies said.

Upon this discovery, Casciano chased the man operating the stolen motorcycle and reached speeds of 127 MPH before both his car and the motorcyclist crashed.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Gunner Cole Adair , 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined that Casciano’s reckless operation of his vehicle resulted in Adair’s death.

Casciano turned himself in and was charged with reckless homicide.

He is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaying a bond hearing.

