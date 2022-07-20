ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fond du Lac pursuit, arrest; 80K in illegal drugs confiscated

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man from Racine late Tuesday, July 19 following a pursuit that lasted nearly 14 miles. Authorities also confiscated roughly $80,000 in illegal drugs from the man. Officials say shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the...

www.fox6now.com

