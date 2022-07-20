ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown foster parent pleads guilty to making child porn

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court to producing videos of seven different minors engaging in sexual activity.

Ronald Oshensky Jr., 43, was a foster parent with Children and Youth Services (CYS) organizations from several different southwestern Pennsylvania counties, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. Through his guilty plea, he acknowledged that in 2011, he produced two videotapes containing a total of 18 video clips that depicted seven different minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct – all of which were produced using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

“Mr. Oshensky was entrusted to care for some of the most vulnerable members of society,” Chung said. “Through the documented serial sexual abuse he perpetrated against children, he breached that trust and further victimized already disadvantaged youth.”

Chung said today’s guilty plea to Count One of the Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines reflects her office’s commitment to holding accountable those who perpetrate sexual offenses against children and ensures that western Pennsylvania is a safer place by taking a dangerous child predator out of the community.

“This Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operation with significant assistance from the FBI and the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Police Department clearly demonstrates the power of interagency cooperation resulting in taking a dangerous predator off the streets,” Special Agent in Charge for the HSI Philadelphia Field Office William S. Walker said. ” I am especially proud of our HSI Special Agents’ investigative abilities that ultimately led to Oshensky’s federal charges and eventual guilty plea.”

Haines scheduled sentencing for Dec. 2. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Johnstown Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Oshensky.

It’s reported this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc .

