ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Today in History: Today is Wednesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2022.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jf3F_0gmLzcIr00
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the NBA finals, 4-2; it was the first championship for the Bucks in 50 years.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

On this date:

In 1917, America’s World War I draft lottery began as Secretary of War Newton Baker, wearing a blindfold, reached into a glass bowl and pulled out a capsule containing the number 258 during a ceremony inside the Senate office building.

In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a fourth term of office at the Democratic convention in Chicago.

In 1951, Jordan’s King Abdullah I was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman who was shot dead on the spot by security.

In 1976, America’s Viking 1 robot spacecraft made a successful, first-ever landing on Mars.

In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage. The U.N. Security Council voted to admit Vietnam to the world body.

In 1990, Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan, one of the court’s most liberal voices, announced he was stepping down.

In 1993, White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster Jr., 48, was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C.; his death was ruled a suicide.

In 2006, the Senate voted 98-0 to renew the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act for another quarter-century.

In 2007, President George W. Bush signed an executive order prohibiting cruel and inhuman treatment, including humiliation or denigration of religious beliefs, in the detention and interrogation of terrorism suspects.

In 2010, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted almost totally along party lines, 13-6, to approve Elena Kagan to be the Supreme Court’s fourth female justice.

In 2013, longtime White House correspondent Helen Thomas, 92, died in Washington.

In 2015, the United States and Cuba restored full diplomatic relations after more than five decades of frosty relations rooted in the Cold War. The U.N. Security Council unanimously endorsed a landmark deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.

Ten years ago: Gunman James Holmes opened fire inside a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises,” killing 12 people and wounding 70 others. (Holmes was later convicted of murder and attempted murder, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.) After years of preparation and months of buildup, London’s Olympic moment finally arrived as Royal Marine Martyn Williams carried the Olympic torch from a Royal Navy Sea King helicopter into the Tower of London on the shore of the River Thames (tehmz).

Five years ago: O.J. Simpson was granted parole after more than eight years in prison for a hotel room heist in Las Vegas. (He was released on October 1.)

One year ago: New York prison officials handed convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein over to authorities in California, where the former movie mogul faced additional sexual assault charges. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) scored 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the NBA finals, 4-2; it was the first championship for the Bucks in 50 years. Jeff Bezos (BAY’-zohs) blasted into space from West Texas on his rocket company’s first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft. (Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson had moved up the launch of his own flight from New Mexico and beat Bezos to space by nine days.)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Cormac McCarthy is 89. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 86. Artist Judy Chicago is 83. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 79. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 78.

Singer Kim Carnes is 77. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 75. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 70. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 66. Actor Donna Dixon is 65. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 64. Country singer Radney Foster is 63. Actor Frank Whaley is 59. Actor Dean Winters is 58. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 56. Actor Reed Diamond is 55. Actor Josh Holloway is 53. Singer Vitamin C is 53. Actor Sandra Oh is 51. Actor Omar Epps is 49. Actor Simon Rex is 48. Actor Judy Greer is 47. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 44. Singer Elliott Yamin (yah-MEEN’) (American Idol) is 44. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 42. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 42. Actor Percy Daggs III is 40. Actor John Francis Daley is 37. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 34. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Good News in History, July 19

46 years ago today, Sagarmatha National Park was established in Nepal as the country’s first National Park. Enshrining the summit and breadth of the mountain known in the west as Everest, it’s total area encompasses 443 square miles, or 1,148 square km. In the north, it shares the international border with Qomolangma National Nature Preserve of Tibet. In the east, it is adjacent to Makalu Barun National Park, and is part of a mosaic of protected areas called the Sacred Himalayan Landscape. Sagarmatha was inscribed as a UNESCO Natural Heritage Site in 2002. READ more about the landscape under the highest mountain…
ASIA
Fox News

Meet the American who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic'

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910) gave the United States — and the world — some of the most inspirational words ever written. She penned "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861, during a wartime tour of Washington, D.C., as Americans realized with gloom that the seven-month-old Civil War would be longer, darker and deadlier than anticipated.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
SFGate

As a soldier, he escaped Nazi captors. At 97, he finally got his medals.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As a soldier in World War II, William "Willie" Kellerman was captured three weeks after he took part in the Utah Beach invasion in Normandy. He managed to escape his German captors, hid out with members of the French Resistance and, in a grand stroke of survival, pulled through after being shot in his hand and leg.
MILITARY
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Facts About The American Revolution: Jefferson, Betsy Ross And The Ethiopian Regiment

In the classic movie “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” one of the characters offers the statement “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”. Although the line was meant to reflect the Wild West, it could also apply to the American Revolution – rarely has a historic event come down through the years with strange legends that have been embraced as unimpeachable fact.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Yamin
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Judy Chicago
Person
Charlie Korsmo
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Person
Reed Diamond
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Drive

Why The Legacy Of Robin Olds Lives On In Today’s Fighter Pilots

A century after his birth, we look at the strong bonds between legendary U.S. pilot Robin Olds and one British fighter squadron. For many, the mustachioed, swashbuckling figure of Brig. Gen. Robin Olds remains the epitome of the Air Force fighter pilot. A triple ace from his aerial combat in World War II and Vietnam, Olds was a consummate flier, and master tactician, and possessed the charisma that made him a natural leader. What’s less known is his influence further afield, during a unique exchange posting in the United Kingdom, where his reputation continues to be held in the highest respect within one frontline unit in particular.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Newton Baker#Senate#German#Nazi#Democratic#Palestinian#Viking 1#The U N Security Council#Supreme Court#White House
TheConversationAU

Deconstructing the cult of Winston Churchill: racism, deification and nostalgia for empire

Only one prime minister is honoured with a statue on the grounds of the Australian National University. Despite the university’s name, it is not an Australian. Rather, the stern face of Britain’s war-time prime minister Winston Churchill greets students on the Canberra campus. Although the ANU was founded in 1946, the Churchill statue is not a gesture of post-war admiration. A replica of a statue in Parliament Square, London, it is owned by the Winston Churchill Trust and was erected in 1985. Review: Winston Churchill: His Times, His Crimes - Tariq Ali (Verso) Why would the ANU decide to honour a...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Our Complete, Unedited Conversation with Blake Masters

Most pollsters and political analysts are predicting Republicans are set to retake the majority in the House of Representatives come November. The U.S. Senate is a different story and is expected to be a much more competitive fight between the parties. Countless states are labeled toss-ups; however many believe the GOP has pickup opportunities in Georgia, New Hampshire, and Arizona, where a closely contested primary will take place on August 2nd.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
The Atlantic

Six Books to Guide You Through the Real American West

In the second half of the 19th century, the figure of the cowboy emerged as the defining feature of American Western literature. Publishers found success with dime Westerns, novels mythologizing the lives of “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Kit Carson, Wyatt Earp, and other dubious frontiersmen. Decades later, when film became a dominant form of mass entertainment, the moving image of this lonesome and troubled white man riding on horseback would come to personify the ethos of an entire region, a metaphor for a young and white America, heroically subduing the supposedly barren landscape.
WEST, TX
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy