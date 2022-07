A bigger hike in interest rates is on the cards for August as the latest surge in inflation to 9.4 per cent has made the Bank of England’s slow and steady approach seem “pedestrian”, according to experts.Many economists are forecasting that the Bank of England will vote for a 0.5 percentage point increase next month, which would take interest rates from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent – the highest level since December 2008.It comes after Bank governor Andrew Bailey confirmed in a speech in London on Tuesday evening that a 0.5-point rise will be one of the options...

