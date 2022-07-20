ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Healthcare to waive certain prescription costs, including insulin

By Gabriel Thomas
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
The cost of insulin has increased over the years making it one of the most costly prescription drugs on the market.

For some diabetics, these high costs may be putting the drug out of reach or causing them to make difficult, sometimes unsafe, decisions.

Over 24 million Americans are currently living with diabetes and 1.5 million are diagnosed every year.

United Healthcare says they are dedicated to helping its members manage their chronic conditions, like diabetes, which gives people access to affordable prescriptions.

“We are doing what we can to shield people from the prices set by pharmaceutical companies, and hope all stakeholders also will act to make prescription drugs more affordable,” said Brian Thompson Chief Executive Officer of United Healthcare.

Recently, United Healthcare announced it will waive out of pocket cost in standard, fully insured group plans for certain preferred prescription drugs, including insulin.

This new offering will be accessible to groups with fully insured plans as early as Jan. 1, 2023.

“High prices are a significant barrier to prescription drugs for many people, so we are using our unique capabilities to deliver savings for consumers,” said Thompson.

A select number of other drugs used to treat emergencies, such as severe allergic reactions, hypoglycemia, opioid overdoses and acute asthma attacks will also be available for eligible members at a $0 cost share. These include:

  • Epinephrine (for severe allergic reactions)
  • Glucagon (for hypoglycemia)
  • Naloxone (for opioid overdose)
  • Albuterol (for acute asthma attacks)

Insulin is a lifesaving drug for people living with diabetes, but the cost may put many diabetics at risk.

To learn about how United Healthcare is helping members with diabetes, click here .

