He also co-wrote 'The Happy Hooker' before guiding River Phoenix in 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon' and acting alongside him in 'My Own Private Idaho.'. William Richert, the maverick writer-director behind the Jeff Bridges-starring conspiracy thriller Winter Kills and A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, which gave River Phoenix his first leading role, has died. He was 79.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 MINUTES AGO