Eric Adams vows to ‘think outside the toolbox’ to curb NYC violence

By Bernadette Hogan, Nolan Hicks, Sam Raskin
New York Post
 3 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to “think outside the toolbox” with other local elected officials from across the country to attempt to reduce gun violence, amid a spate of Big Apple shootings, including one on Tuesday that killed a 14-year-old .

The former NYPD captain’s remarks came on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ahead of a meeting with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, and a day after a targeted broad-daylight shooting of two teenagers in East Harlem.

During the TV appearance, Adams was asked about potential city- and state-level measures to combat the scourge of gun violence.

“Well, that’s part of the conversation today with these mayors. We not only must use tools in our toolbox; we have to think outside the toolbox, and we want to strategize together,” he quipped.

“We’ve shared the horrific actions of gun violence in our city, but it must be intervention and prevention. The prevention: We need more help from the federal government. But the intervention: Let’s use the tools we have. ATF. Let’s make sure that we expand on a number of ATF agents,” he added, referring to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Mayor Eric Adams was joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, St. Louis’ Tishaura Jones and Little Rock’s Frank Scott Jr.
GMA/ABC News
Mayor Adams arrives at the scene where two teenagers were shot at East 128th Street and Park Avenue.
Peter Gerber
Police mark shell casings at the scene where two teenagers were shot.
Peter Gerber
Police investigate the scene where a person was shot on East 139th Street near Alexander Avenue in the Bronx on July 10.
Christopher Sadowski

“Let’s do information sharing, for the first time, this database that we’re going to use where guns are coming from. We’re encouraging others to share this information. And then let’s think differently. Let’s get that gun before he hits our streets.”

At an afternoon press conference, the mayor cast partial blame on social media for an uptick in gun violence in certain cities — labeling it a “hidden hand” that’s “feeding” the “retaliatory” violence.

“Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis facing America,” he told reporters at Gracie Mansion. “This epidemic of violence is sweeping our country.”

Hizzoner went on to compare companies that manufacture guns to ones that sell cigarettes.

“The business model is to get guns in as many hands as possible,” he explained. “That product is to kill”

Earlier, during the morning TV hit, the former Brooklyn borough president was joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, St. Louis’ Tishaura Jones and Little Rock’s Frank Scott Jr. — all members of Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

“We must learn from each other united as mayors, we can send a strong message on a national level and the state level that we have to stop this senseless overproliferation of guns,” Adams said.

A night crew worker was shot three times inside a red vehicle on a “Law & Order” film set.
G.N. Miller
Multiple people were shot along the Coney Island Boardwalk on July 10.
Bruce Cotler/ZUMAPRESS.com
Shell casings are marked in the sand at Coney Island.
Bruce Cotler/ZUMAPRESS.com
Officers reportedly exchanged fire with suspects on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue in the Bronx on July 17.
Christopher Sadowski
Police investigate the scene of the Morrison Avenue shooting.
Christopher Sadowski

Brown — whose city was home to a horrific, racist mass shooting in May — expressed optimism about efforts attempting to combat gun violence.

“I’ve been talking to mayors all across the country — Republicans as well as Democrats — who want to do something about the overproliferation of guns in our country that are taking innocent American lives,” he said. “Over 110 people are killed by guns every day in our country, and more than double that injured. Something has to be done about guns and sensible gun reform.”

NannasBananas
3d ago

maybe he should be thinking "inside the box" and INSIST criminals be kept in one with bars on it....

Reply
7
 

