Video shows gunman wildly open fire on NYC street, striking teen, 3 others

By Amanda Woods
 3 days ago

New video captures the moment a gunman wildly opens fire on a Brooklyn street — striking four people, including a 16-year-old boy.

The footage, released early Wednesday, shows the suspect running down the block at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

He then opens fire directly at two people also running by, the clip shows.

A 16-year-old boy — who appeared to have been targeted — was struck in the head and initially listed in critical condition, but later stabilized at Maimonides Medical Center, according to cops.

A 24-year-old man, who cops also believe was targeted, was shot in the torso and taken to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7Eei_0gmLyHzv00
A 34-year-old man grazed in the back and a 59-year-old man grazed in the leg were believed to be innocent bystanders, police said.

The younger man refused medical attention and the older man was taken to Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlVx3_0gmLyHzv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7dlq_0gmLyHzv00
Cops say the suspect had a dark complexion, with a thin build and dark Afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with multiple patches and sneakers.

Still images released by the NYPD show the suspect riding a blue scooter about an hour before the shooting at Sackman and Herkimer streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCpaq_0gmLyHzv00
The shooting occurred on a bloody Sunday that saw a dozen people shot in seven separate incidents citywide, cops said.

It came amid a violent weekend with a total of 26 people shot in 18 incidents across the Big Apple, according to NYPD figures.

