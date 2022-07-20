ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Scott Boras sounds off on ‘difficult’ Juan Soto situation

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Juan Soto saga is just beginning, with the superstar rejecting a 15-year, $440 million contract extension and setting the stage for a potential blockbuster trade in the near future .

Amid the frenzy, Soto’s agent Scott Boras expressed sympathy toward Soto on Tuesday’s edition of The Post’s “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

“As far as Juan’s perspective, what is most difficult is that we’ve had many offers, many discussions with the Nationals and their ownership that have been conducted in complete privacy,” Boras said. “That’s what Juan hoped for. That’s why the dialogue continued.”

On Monday, Soto admitted to feeling “really uncomfortable” with the sudden spotlight after news of his contract rejection first leaked Saturday.

Juan Soto during the MLB All-Star Game on July 19, 2022.
Getty Images

“When he goes to the ballpark, everyone normally would talk about the brilliance of his performance or ask about what his routines are so they could understand him as a player,” Boras said. “Well, this creates a different focus that no player wants.

“But the great thing about being a great young player in today’s game is that this comes up so often that you become seasoned. You become used to it.”

Rampant speculation over Soto’s future certainly shrouded this week’s All-Star festivities. Soto fielded questions for nearly an hour on Monday, with Boras watching the 23-year-old intently from behind the podium.

Juan Soto called his situation “uncomfortable.”
Getty Images
Juan Soto and Scott Boras at the 2021 NL Wild Card Game, watching Soto’s former teammate, Trea Turner.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“He manages everything beautifully,” admired Boras, who called Soto “very bright.”

Indeed, you wouldn’t know that Soto was so uncomfortable by watching him thrash the competition in Monday night’s Home Run Derby, capturing the derby crown . Perhaps even more impressive, Soto achieved such a feat on a poor night’s sleep, having taken a commercial flight to Los Angeles following Washington’s game Sunday afternoon.

“He had to stay up all night,” Boras said. “The Atlanta Braves, they’re playing the same game (Sunday). They have a charter. They got here five hours earlier. And yet he’s up all night. I said, no exception, this guy is going to just be himself. Sure enough, he performed at the greatest of levels because he’s Juan Soto.”

For more on Soto’s situation, listen to the latest episode of “The Show” above.

