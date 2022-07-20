ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit the road for some food and fun

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Good day dear friends. I'm Gail Ciampa, Journal food and dining editor.

These stunning summer days reinforce my belief that nothing is better than dining by the water.

It can be an urban setting by the Waterfire basin or even the fountain at DePasquale Plaza on Federal Hill or the powerful Atlantic Ocean in Westerly.

But let's start on Narragansett Bay at the Dunes Club. I'm not a member but once a year, I get to visit. It's when I join The Women's Club of South County for their annual author event.

This year's was last week and was the first one since 2019 because of the pandemic. I've been to many before and always enjoy everything about it. Of course, the setting is magical. There's the balcony and windows that look out over the beach. Standing there and sipping one of the Dune's lemonades is something I look forward to all year.

The authors always share great stories of how they write and how they got started. Over the years, I have so enjoyed hearing some of my favorites including Ann Hood and Barbara Ross and the funny stories they told.

This year they had a cookbook author, chef and restaurateur Jeanie Roland of Ella's in Westerly. I'll be sharing her story, and recipes, soon.

If you've never been, commit to going to this book event next year. You won't regret it.

It's always fun to see what's familiar to you through the eyes of another. That's how I felt when I took one of my dearest friends on her first visit to Federal Hill. We parked on Spruce Street to walk to Venda Ravioli to do some shopping. She said the cobblestone area reminded her of a favorite place in England. When she saw the fountain outside Venda, her eyes lit up. She thought the whole scene was charming. She's right. It's so easy to just be rushing around and not notice. I was glad to have that reminder.

Earlier in the day we had been exploring Westerly and dined by the water in Misquamicut. Talk about waterfront dining! Nothing like some Atlantic waves to give you a great appetite for food and drink. More about that next week in the Journal food section.

If you haven't started your summer fun, and I sure hope you have, here's a reminder of the list I compiled back in May.

There's still time to enjoy a meal with a deal for Providence Restaurant Weeks. The event continues til July 23.

I enjoyed a lovely meal at The Capital Grille which overlooks the Waterfire basin. It's another special setting we often take for granted. You can dine inside or outside and that is very good thing.

Looking for something to do tomorrow or Friday? Or a pizza deal?

Head to Pawtucket for the Lorraine Mills Crawl at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. on Thursday. Enjoy cocktails at White Dog Distilling, sandwiches at Ming’s Sando Bar, beer at Crooked Current Brewery, sweets from Just Like Nana’s and Cakes by Eboni and food from Jamaican food truck JA Patty. Tickets are $30 for the event which is 5-9 p.m. You will get samples from all the participants. Buy tickets online from White Dog Distilling.

If you want to plan ahead, the next Lorraine Mill Crawl will be on August 18 and Masa Taqueria will be added to that event.

It's “Sip and Script” at the Rhode Island Spirits Tasting Room, 59 Blackstone Ave. in Pawtucket, on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Get all the basics to get started with calligraphy and keep all the supplies from the night for $65. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Click here for more information and tickets.

All Bertucci's (in R.I.at 1946 Post Road, Warwick) have a summer promotion that began this week. Every day there will be a different deal guests can enjoy. They call it their Summer of Savings initiative to combat inflation.

On Monday, there's Unlimited Pasta for $10. On Tuesdays, it's Two for Tuesday with buy one pizza, get one free. Kids Eat Free every Wednesday with the purchase of an adult entrée. On Thursday, buy one lunch menu item and get one free. Late-Night Half Price Pizza is offered from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. On Sunday, order a homestyle Italian Sunday Dinner, with choice of salad, choice of entrée, a large cheese pizza, plus rolls for $40.

These hot days demand ice cream. Don't they?

That's why I sat in the heat to write about 15 wonderful places to get your ice cream fix. I love these places and you will, too, if you don't already.

So far, I have heard I need to .check out The Keep in Cumberland. And I was reminded of the popularity of Frosty Freeze in Middletown.

Feel free to weigh in with your favs

Til next week dear readers, when we meet here again for a few minutes of food talk. Stay cool and don't turn on the oven if you don't have to.

Get out to eat if you can, even if it's only to pick up a pizza, maybe from Warwick's new gas station with the brick oven.

