Listen up: the Apple AirPods Pro are still on sale post-Prime Day now

Tune in if you want to score a great price on the coveted Apple AirPods Pros .

We know Amazon Prime Day has came and gone for the 2022 season, but some of the amazing prices have stuck around, and we kept an ear to the ground to find them all for you.

The Apple AirPods Pros are one of those deals, now $180 on Amazon, down from the original price of $250. This makes for a nice savings of just under $70 that you can spend on other post-Prime finds .

If you haven’t heard, the Pro model comes with a wireless charging case that keeps the buds alive for over 24 hours, if you depend on your go-to earbuds to listen to your favorite podcasts and tunes all day long. They are sweat and water resistant, which makes them ideal for runners and those undergoing intense workouts. They can also be paired with Siri to do all your calls and music changes hands-free.

We advise you to act fast if you want to snag the pods for this price, as you never know when Prime Day pricing will finally end.

