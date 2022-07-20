ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Listen up: the Apple AirPods Pro are still on sale post-Prime Day now

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 3 days ago

Tune in if you want to score a great price on the coveted Apple AirPods Pros .

We know Amazon Prime Day has came and gone for the 2022 season, but some of the amazing prices have stuck around, and we kept an ear to the ground to find them all for you.

The Apple AirPods Pros are one of those deals, now $180 on Amazon, down from the original price of $250. This makes for a nice savings of just under $70 that you can spend on other post-Prime finds .

If you haven’t heard, the Pro model comes with a wireless charging case that keeps the buds alive for over 24 hours, if you depend on your go-to earbuds to listen to your favorite podcasts and tunes all day long. They are sweat and water resistant, which makes them ideal for runners and those undergoing intense workouts. They can also be paired with Siri to do all your calls and music changes hands-free.

Apple AirPods Pros , $180, original price: $249
Amazon

We advise you to act fast if you want to snag the pods for this price, as you never know when Prime Day pricing will finally end.

Related
SPY

Top Apple Deals for July 2022: Can We Interest You in $99 AirPods and $309 iPads?

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on iMacs The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $659.00 Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but it is definitely not too late to score great deals on Apple products. While Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals out there. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you...
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

