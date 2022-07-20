The Carolina Panthers made a big splash late in the NFL offseason by adding Baker Mayfield to the quarterback room in a July 6 trade with the Cleveland Browns. The fiery former No. 1 overall pick of the Browns has had an up and down four-year campaign thus far. Still, he's thrown for over 3,000 yards each season and brings much-needed competition to a position group that includes Sam Darnold, Matt Corral and former XFL star P.J. Walker. It's a make-or-break year in many respects for Mayfield, who is entering a contract season. It will be a live audition to be Carolina's quarterback of the future, while other quarterback-needy teams around the league will be eyeing his performance as well. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

