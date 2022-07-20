FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB
In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB
The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback
What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
Report: Browns Working out Former Bengals QB
AJ McCarron could be one of the new signal-callers heading into Cleveland Browns Training Camp. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are working out McCarron and Josh Rosen ahead of camp opening next week. The Bengals drafted McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, as he...
Browns Sign QB Josh Rosen in Anticipation of Deshaun Watson Suspension
The Cleveland Browns are adding another quarterback to their roster as they await the expected suspension of Deshaun Watson. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Josh Rosen is signing a one-year deal to join the Browns. Rosen, 25, will join his sixth NFL team since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals...
Report: Browns 'not expected to be interested' in free-agent QB Cam Newton
It was reported Thursday morning that the Cleveland Browns were bringing in A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen for workouts, as the team attempts to tidy up their messy quarterbacks room. Despite 2015 MVP Cam Newton still being on the market as another potential option, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot has reported that the team isn't interested.
Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey: How to buy home and away gear after Cleveland Browns trade
The Carolina Panthers made a big splash late in the NFL offseason by adding Baker Mayfield to the quarterback room in a July 6 trade with the Cleveland Browns. The fiery former No. 1 overall pick of the Browns has had an up and down four-year campaign thus far. Still, he's thrown for over 3,000 yards each season and brings much-needed competition to a position group that includes Sam Darnold, Matt Corral and former XFL star P.J. Walker. It's a make-or-break year in many respects for Mayfield, who is entering a contract season. It will be a live audition to be Carolina's quarterback of the future, while other quarterback-needy teams around the league will be eyeing his performance as well. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Browns working out pair of QBs as they brace for Deshaun Watson suspension
The Cleveland Browns may have traded a massive haul for Deshaun Watson but their quarterback situation is still uncertain. The former Houston Texans QB is expected to miss a significant time. As first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and later confirmed by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns...
Browns Are Reportedly Working Out 2 Notable Quarterbacks
With Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Cleveland Browns will bring in a few quarterbacks for a workout this week. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will work out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen among others. As of now, Jacoby Brissett will...
Ahead of Deshaun Watson ruling, Cleveland Browns workout potential replacement QBs
While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp, a person familiar with the team's plans told the Associated Press on Thursday. The Browns want to open camp next week with four quarterbacks, according...
AFC Notes: Jedrick Wills, Browns, Steelers
Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon-Journal points out that CB Greedy Williams will be expected to play opposite CB Denzel Ward if healthy, while the team brings along rookie CB Martin Emerson slowly and moves CB Greg Newsome to the nickel and slot positions. Easterling adds that the team is...
Browns Week Three Prediction: Steelers Vs. Browns
After the Browns were predicted to beat the New York Jets, they will have a Browns vs. Steelers primetime matchup. This will be the first time the Browns will be playing the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger, so they may have an edge. The Browns will probably also be without Deshaun Watson due to a suspension, so Jacoby Brissett should be under center. And as for the Steelers, Mitchell Trubisky is projected to be their quarterback.
Look: Browns Place Wide Receiver On PUP List
The Cleveland Browns are soon set to begin training camp. However, they'll be without one of their 2022 draftees - at least at the start of it. Third-round pick and wide receiver David Bell will begin training camp on the PUP list. He'll remain on the active roster, though. As...
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/21/22)
It is Thursday, July 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and coaches await the beginning of training camp. Since players are studying their Madden 23 ratings, it is time to get to work to prove them either right or wrong. That is our top story in the Thursday edition...
2 things Browns must do to return to the NFL playoffs
The Cleveland Browns have been no strangers to sports media over this last calendar year. From events surrounding the now free agent Odell Beckham Jr to handling former no.1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, it seems Cleveland has a knack for never allowing a dull moment. Through all these distractions, the...
