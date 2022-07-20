ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

wksu.org

A year later, Cleveland's Central neighborhood is still waiting on the 'surge'

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a revitalization plan more than a year ago that focused on “surging” support into Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. At the time, he said this “Central Surge” plan had the potential to serve as a model for uplifting other economically depressed Cleveland neighborhoods. However, some Central residents consider the promise Budish made in the May 2021 announcement to be more hype than substance.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams back in town

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You might know former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams. We got the chance to speak with him about what he’s been up to and also the National African American Male Wellness Walk this Saturday where he’s the honorary chair. “Happy about the opportunity to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Akron community remembers Jayland Walker on his 26th birthday

AKRON, Ohio — Protesters use different chants to honor what's usually a special day in someone's life. If he were alive, Jayland Walker would be 26 today. "This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that's what I'm hoping people can see" organizer Ariel Faith said.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
STARK COUNTY, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Ohio

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Ohio statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
