How we’re examining Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s proposal to spend taxes transporting women for abortions: Letter from the Editor
Here’s a case study for how a story develops in our newsroom. We start with a breaking news story, the announcement by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb that he plans to set aside $100,000 in tax dollars to pay travel costs for Cleveland residents going to other states for abortions.
Warrensville Heights mayor pays 16K in back taxes: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers just paid a whopping tax bill clearing up back taxes.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Jayland Walker legal team says state investigation 'compromised' ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 21:. Jayland Walker legal team says state investigation “compromised”. Walker remembered, celebrated, on his 26th birthday. Convicted former Cleveland councilman Johnson asks for early prison release. Whaley calls for overhaul to PUCO, state energy policy as anniversary of HB 6 nears.
wksu.org
A year later, Cleveland’s Central neighborhood is still waiting on the 'surge'
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a revitalization plan more than a year ago that focused on “surging” support into Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. At the time, he said this “Central Surge” plan had the potential to serve as a model for uplifting other economically depressed Cleveland neighborhoods. However, some Central residents consider the promise Budish made in the May 2021 announcement to be more hype than substance.
Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams back in town
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You might know former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams. We got the chance to speak with him about what he’s been up to and also the National African American Male Wellness Walk this Saturday where he’s the honorary chair. “Happy about the opportunity to...
Family attorneys of Tamia Chappman seek $20 million settlement demand against city of Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Attorneys for the family of Tamia Chappman on Thursday sought a $20 million settlement from Cleveland and again demanded accountability for the officers involved in the chase that caused the child’s death. The family’s lawsuit against the city has been pending in Cuyahoga County Common...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mayor officially names Wayne Drummond as city’s chief of police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb held a briefing on Thursday morning to name the man serving as the city’s interim police chief to the permanent position. Dornat “Wayne” Drummond will now serve as police chief for Cleveland in a permanent role; it’s a position he said...
Personnel records reveal backgrounds of 8 Akron officers in Jayland Walker case
AKRON, Ohio — A deep dive into the backgrounds of the eight Akron police officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker show various college, military and police experience. News 5 Investigators obtained the officers' personnel records through a public records request. The records were heavily redacted and did not...
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District inspects Doan Brook, takes 3News' Neil Fischer along for the ride
CLEVELAND — For years, Doan Brook has served residents in Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights and in the City of Cleveland. You may ask, "what is Doan Brook?" "Doan Brook is a really urbanized stream in the core of the City of Cleveland," said Deputy Director of Watershed Programs Matt Scharver.
Akron community remembers Jayland Walker on his 26th birthday
AKRON, Ohio — Protesters use different chants to honor what's usually a special day in someone's life. If he were alive, Jayland Walker would be 26 today. "This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that's what I'm hoping people can see" organizer Ariel Faith said.
Community leaders react to Mayor Bibb naming Drummond as police chief
During his campaign, Mayor Bibb told News 5 Investigative that he would replace Police Chief Calvin Williams. He did just that, and Cleveland’s new police chief will have a lot on his plate.
spectrumnews1.com
Local faith leaders record ‘Live Your Purpose’ podcast following shooting death of Jayland Walker
AKRON, Ohio — Local faith leaders and one psychologist record "Live Your Purpose" podcast, offering advice to the mourning Akron community. The eyes of the nation have been on Akron following the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police. Walker's death remains a topic of grief and frustration for the Akron community.
Staffing shortages plague NEO Ohio school districts desperate to fill vacancies for upcoming school year
WOOSTER, Ohio — The need for teachers across the country continues. According to a Spring 2022 American School District Panel survey, 90% of school districts nationwide changed operations in one or more of their schools this past school year because of teacher shortages. Here in Ohio, President of the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Community Police Commission reacts to new Cleveland Police Chief hire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Community policing, the pillar of it is listening,” Jason Goodrick, the executive director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission, said. Goodrick said his group came under the previous administration because citizens didn’t feel heard. “There wasn’t a genuine feel they were being heard,...
whbc.com
Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
Anti-violence initiative flourishes on Cleveland’s west side
Taking back the community. That is the message of a new anti-violence initiative on the city's west side.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Ohio
What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Ohio statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
cleveland19.com
‘It will happen’: Changes to eventually come to Dead Man’s Curve on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amazon Prime semi flipped early Thursday morning, the call coming in about 4 a.m. for another accident at Dead Man’s Curve. “That is a 90-degree curve in the roadway,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT public information officer for Northeast Ohio. “A lot of time,...
cleveland19.com
Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
Local police looking for woman who failed to return to correctional facility
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in the area were told to be on the lookout for a woman who left a nearby correctional facility for a medical appointment and then never returned. According to the Lisbon Police Department, Ashley Simpson, 30, was at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center but...
Comments / 0