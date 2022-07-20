ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD chases theft suspect through Times Square on horseback

By Tim Haberski
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fC0Kq_0gmLxzQk00

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — The NYPD released body camera footage Tuesday of a special operations horse-mounted police officer chasing a theft suspect through Times Square.

Police say the suspect robbed a sunglass glass vendor Saturday evening. In the video, when confronted by the officer, the suspect takes off running down the sidewalk and into traffic.

The horse takes chase and follows the suspect, who is quickly apprehended by nearby officers.

All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones ,” the police department said in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Times Square#Theft#Horse#Mounted Police#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy