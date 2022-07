It's been a while since we've gotten new music from the Mack. His last album, 2017's GEMINI, was also his first after his and Ryan Lewis's break up. His last single was back in October of last year, the Windser collab "Next Year." After the single, the rapper claimed he and Lewis were working together again and we would be seeing an album from them this past spring, but nothing came of it.

