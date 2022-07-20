‘Create something different’: Southlake sushi spot serves up quality rolls at an affordable price

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want great sushi without breaking the bank, there is an option in Southlake you gotta try. It’s called Sushi Dojo and owners say this spot comes from humble beginnings.

“I started inside of a Kroger marketplace in 2015. I just always had this idea of a fast-casual sushi restaurant and I just always knew that it would work,” Ryan Nguyen, owner and founder of Sushi Dojo, said.

In February of 2020, Ryan opened up a food truck filling orders of family-sized party trays of sushi while doing pop-up deliveries across the metroplex. But the idea of having a brick-and-mortar location was always the goal.

“A little bit later, this spot became available. We decided to take the leap of faith and leave Kroger to find our new home in Southlake,” Ryan said.

With every specialty food, there can be a bit of a learning curve when trying new foods. That’s why staff members at Sushi Dojo do what they can to make the exploration process inviting. With a fun, evolving menu and positive vibes to make customers feel comfortable.

They offer menu items like:

Sushi Tacos

Tartare Towers

Poke Bowls

Banh Mi

California Rolls

Texas Rolls

And even Sushi Burritos

If that sounds enticing to you, they are located at 3105 Southlake Boulevard St. 140. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

To learn more, visit sushidojodfw.com .

