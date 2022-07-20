ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Iron Chef’s Dallas restaurant honored in 2022 Texas Restaurant Awards

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W265T_0gmLxguB00
Georgie by Curtis Stone

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to eat at an Iron Chef’s restaurant? Well, not only can that dream come true in Dallas, but that restaurant has recently been honored by the Texas Restaurant Association’s 2022 Texas Restaurant Awards.

The Rising Star Award that,” …recognizes the hard work that goes into opening a restaurant. This person or concept is an up-and-comer with ambitious goals and the grit to achieve them,” was given to Christian Dortch, executive chef of Georgie by Curtis Stone in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 2022 Award Winners and celebrate the best of the best and their outstanding achievements,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA and TRF. “Winners represent restaurants from across the entire state of Texas, and each have demonstrated inspiring levels of dedication and excellence in their work.”

According to a press release, “When the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurant operations overseas, Dortch was offered the head chef position at Georgie by Curtis Stone in Dallas. There, he’s inspiring the new age of steakhouses, bringing global inspiration, seasonality, and Texas’s best cuts to the white-clothed tables.”

Georgie by Curtis Stone can be found on Travis Street and not only is it a restaurant, but it also serves as a butcher shop! Over at the restaurant side of things, diners can enjoy dinner, brunch, dessert and of course fancy drinks and wine list.

For more from Georgie by Curtis stone, click here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mckinneyonline.com

7 Seafood Places to try Near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chickit restaurant to open in Music City Mall in Lewisville

Chickit is set to open at Music City Mall in Lewisville. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Chickit is opening in August at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. The restaurant will be located at the upper level food court in Suite 2330. Chickit will offer various chicken dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken and salads. Music City Mall is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. 443-949-6052. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/chickit.
LEWISVILLE, TX
restaurantclicks.com

7 Delicious Greek Restaurants to Try in Dallas

Dallas, Texas is known for many things, but great Greek food isn’t usually high on the list. This is a shame because the city is home to many delicious and authentic Greek restaurants. It doesn’t matter if you’re in town visiting the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, the world-famous...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Stone
KDAF

STUDY: Did you know Texas is ideal for eating European food?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the world will allow you to experience cuisines like no other and if you’re a foodie, trying out new food, cuisines and dishes is in your blood, but not everyone can afford to do these worldwide travels to titillate their tastebuds. The U.S....
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Most Excited to Welcome This Fall

The Saint will serve Italian cuisine in the former Two Sisters space in East Dallas. From Cali-cool chains and locally grown concepts to an Australian café out of Brooklyn, these are the new Dallas restaurants we’re most excited about this fall. Poco Fiasco. 2828 N. Harwood Street. Dallas’...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says this is the most popular restaurant in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite place to eat in Dallas? With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to justify going to the same place over and over, but humans are creatures of habit and that’s okay. Whether it be Cane Rosso, Chili’s, or...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Executive Chef#Food Drink#Iron Chef#Tra#Trf
Local Profile

H-E-B Just Bought Land In Prosper, Texas

San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.
PROSPER, TX
Southlake Style

Original Chop Shop To Open In Southlake

Southlake’s food scene is growing even more next year. Original Chop Shop, a fast-casual health food restaurant, will be opening a location at 2101 E. Southlake Blvd. in early 2023. With locations across Texas and Arizona, Original Chop Shop serves everything from protein and fruit bowls to sandwiches and...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Has One of the Most Unique McDonald’s in the World

I am not one to ever turn down a trip to McDonald's. Today I learned a very unique location is not too far away from us. I always stumble upon stories about these unique McDonald's throughout the country. I don't know why I find these interesting. They have one in Roswell, New Mexico that is in the shape of UFO. If you have ever been to Orlando, the World's Largest McDonald's is there which is three floors. California has a weird train station one as well. You can check those out here.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CW33

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy