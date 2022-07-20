Iron Chef’s Dallas restaurant honored in 2022 Texas Restaurant Awards

Georgie by Curtis Stone

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to eat at an Iron Chef’s restaurant? Well, not only can that dream come true in Dallas, but that restaurant has recently been honored by the Texas Restaurant Association’s 2022 Texas Restaurant Awards.

The Rising Star Award that,” …recognizes the hard work that goes into opening a restaurant. This person or concept is an up-and-comer with ambitious goals and the grit to achieve them,” was given to Christian Dortch, executive chef of Georgie by Curtis Stone in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 2022 Award Winners and celebrate the best of the best and their outstanding achievements,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA and TRF. “Winners represent restaurants from across the entire state of Texas, and each have demonstrated inspiring levels of dedication and excellence in their work.”

According to a press release, “When the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurant operations overseas, Dortch was offered the head chef position at Georgie by Curtis Stone in Dallas. There, he’s inspiring the new age of steakhouses, bringing global inspiration, seasonality, and Texas’s best cuts to the white-clothed tables.”

Georgie by Curtis Stone can be found on Travis Street and not only is it a restaurant, but it also serves as a butcher shop! Over at the restaurant side of things, diners can enjoy dinner, brunch, dessert and of course fancy drinks and wine list.

