Dallas, TX

Barbie-inspired looks from Galleria Dallas

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve probably seen the hysteria caused by the new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

But Barbie has always been a cultural icon. Known for her bright-colored wardrobe and her signature blonde hair, this American doll has been setting trends ever since her creation in 1959.

If you want to take a page or two from her fashion book, then look no further than Galleria Dallas. They have tons of options that will make you look as good as Barbie herself.

