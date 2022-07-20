ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Party with J-Kruz – Paws of Fury: Legend of the Hawk, The Gray Man

DALLAS (KDAF) — J-Kruz joined CW33 Studios to talk about the latest movies hitting theaters.

Paws of Fury: Legend of the Hawk

Film synopsis: Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.

The Gray Man

Film synopsis: When the CIA’s most skilled operative-whose true identity is known to none-accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

