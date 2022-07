ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With no winner in Tuesday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over, leading to the fifth highest Mega Millions in history. An estimated $630 million is up for grabs during the next drawing, which happens Friday, July 22. The large jackpot led to a surge in lottery winner hopefuls heading to Citi Stop (formerly Market Center) on Hendersonville Road on Wednesday.

