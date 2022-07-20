Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Frank Sinatra was one of the most influential music artists of the 20th century. His career took him from a skinny matinee idol during World War II, to the consummate interpreter of the American songbook. He never took his movie career too seriously but left behind a string of memorable performances (From Here to Eternity, The Manchurian Candidate). He was also one of the most sought-after celebrities of his time. As the leader of the so-called “Rat Pack” Sinatra also rubbed elbows with the mob and could be a vindictive bully. It is this Sinatra that gossip columnist Liz Smith took exception. She was unafraid to call Sinatra out in print, and then she became the target of his rage ... that is, until they sat down for a meal and everything changed. From the August 1988 issue of Good Housekeeping, here is Liz's recollection of her dinner with Sinatra. — Alex Belth, Hearst archivist.

