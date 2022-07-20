ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN honors Denver Broncos’ humanitarian efforts

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 03: Miles (R) the Denver Broncos mascot and his teammates Rocky (2R) the Denver Nuggets mascot and the Mount Rushmore Presidents (Back) team… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) – The Broncos just became the second NFL franchise ever to receive the award ESPN gives to sports clubs that have spent the year giving back to their fans on a humanitarian level.

ESPN has named the Denver Broncos as the winner of the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, which is given to the sports franchise that exemplifies the “giving back” principle. They did this while edging out their fellow 2022 finalists, the Miami Heat, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Seattle Storm.

“This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place,” Broncos Vice President of Community Development Allie Engelken said. “We were fortunate enough to accomplish some truly impactful feats during the 2020-21 seasons, and we hope to build on that for years to come.

The sports clubs that reached the finalist round were graded on their community teamwork, the resulting data from their philanthropic efforts, the strategy adopted to achieve these efforts, and player initiative.

Evaluating the Bronco’s humanitarian impact

According to officials with the Denver Broncos, their humanitarian efforts bring $3 million in financial contributions to their affiliated charities.

Additionally, their humanitarian efforts focus on five key areas, including youth development, quality of life, health and wellness, youth football and general civic engagement.

Here are the efforts broken down statistically, which led to the Denver-based franchise being named this year’s winner:

  • Players volunteered in the community for over 900 hours.
  • They launched a gun buyback program.
  • They provided Inspire Change programs with more than $275,000.
  • They fully funded their own branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
  • Specifically providing over 14,500 children with a home away from home.
  • They launched a girls’ high school flag football pilot program.
  • They held a Community Service Series that offered Broncos staff and their families volunteer opportunities.
  • They supported 30 local nonprofits through their Community Grant Program.

The only other winner of this award from the NFL of which was the 2017 San Francisco 49ers.

This award was given in tandem with the ESPYS Awards, set to be held Wednesday night. Representatives of the Denver Broncos Charities will be present and honored during the ceremony.

