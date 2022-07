Erick Swanson hopes to accomplish a lot with the athletic program this year and in the future, but he’s already made a mark at Rangeview High School. Over the summer, Swanson — who got hired in March to take over for Shawn Palmer as the school’s athletic director for the 2022-23 school year — commissioned local artist Tristan Milton (also know as @RoyalStain) to bring some life to a drab wall adjacent to the tennis courts outside the school.

