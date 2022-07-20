ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

St. George to host hearing on proposal to raise taxes, increase public safety spending

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 3 days ago
Before it considers a proposed property tax increase to fund an expansion of its public safety departments, the St. George City Council has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the idea.

The city is proposing a five-year plan it has dubbed "Safe St. George", with managers and some council members saying the funds raised would help meet the city's increasing demand for new police officers, fire trucks and other public safety expenses. St. George was the fastest-growing metro area in the entire U.S. according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates, and the only real way to keep up is to pass a property tax increase, officials say.

“Public Safety is a top priority of the city — it always has been,” Mayor Michele Randall said in a written statement. “Property tax revenues help the City of St. George fund services to our community — and St. George hasn’t raised its portion of property taxes in 35 years. This is an opportunity for us to catch up to the growth we have experienced and continue to fund these vital services at a high level.”

The funding for Safe St. George would go to three entities: The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, and 911 Dispatch. With additional funds, the three departments could hire new personnel and purchase equipment and facilities, measures outlined in a recently-passed city budget.

Currently, St. George gets 12% of the property taxes paid by area residents, with most of what property owners pay going toward public schools and other government functions. Safe St. George funding would increase only the portion taxed by St. George. According to city estimates, the increase would amount to an estimated $5 per month or about $60 per year on a home valued at $566,000.

The Safe St. George plan outlines a widespread increase in public safety resources over the next five years, including more than 100 new positions within those three departments and higher wages for employees to help recruit qualified workers and keep existing ones from leaving. The plan also proposes four new fire stations and the purchase of more than 150 new vehicles, most of which would be police cars.

The expansion would result in better police and fire coverage, improving response times and potentially improving insurance rates for some properties, according to the plan.

Over the course of the five years, Safe St. George would cost an estimated $89.8 million. The property tax increase would fund about a quarter of that cost, with other revenue sources from things like impact fees and bond issuances going to pay for the rest. The city could also dip into its reserve funds and pursue outside revenue streams such as grants.

If passed, Safe St. George would bring in about $4.6 million per year from the property tax increase.

The public hearing will be held on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, which is located at 175 E. 200 North. The public is invited to leave online comments and speak at the hearing. Residents can also submit comments online at www.sgcity.org/safestgeorge.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

Comments / 4

HornDog
3d ago

First it remains to be seen if the increase will only be $5 per month. I'm skeptical. Second it's stated because of the growth we need more taxes to fund services. I'd say that over the last 3 years we have at least 3-4 thousand new residences. They all pay taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, all sorts of fees added to phone bills, utility bills, you get the idea. The amount of money is in the tens of millions. Yet they need another $5 per household to make ends meet. I think they need to cut a little bit in each dept and they can easily save the money instead of a potential tax increase. Raising any taxes during a inflationary time is the wrong policy.

Reply(1)
3
 

