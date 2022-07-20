ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, LA

ArkLaTex Made: Mt Olive Christian School Rodeo

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, La. - The 40th Annual Mt Olive Christian School Rodeo will be held July 29–30 in Athens at...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

The Morning Break: School supplies & Shark Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed school supply drives and giveaways plus Shark Week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Meet The Sheriff - Glen Edwards, Red River Parish

COUSHATTA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Coushatta to meet with Red River Parish Sheriff Glen Edwards. Sheriff Edwards first took office in 2012 and is currently on his third term. With almost 40 years of experience in law enforcement, Sheriff Edwards says that you have to have a calling for this career. Sheriff Edwards also says that it takes different characteristics to be in law enforcement. However, the ultimate goal is to help solve the problems of others.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With heavy hearts, Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church announces the death of their beloved pastor, Bishop Fred A. Caldwell. On July 22, Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church (Greenwood Acres FGBC) announced on Facebook that their pastor, Fred A. Caldwell has passed away. Caldwell was a well-known figure on Body of Christ Radio, a teacher, and one of the original founders of Greenwood Acres FGBC.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Sounds at Municipal Auditorium

SHREVEPORT, La. - ArkLaTex Sounds continues this week with Rick Rowe and friends at Shreveport's Municipal Auditorium. There's a big event coming up this weekend called Keeping It Country Live’s Traditional Country Music Festival. Check it out!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Drive Thru Back to School Bash & School Supply Kit Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, LA --- SporTran, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and SPAR are hosting a public back to school event this Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hattie Perry Recreation Center at 4300 Ledbetter in Shreveport. Attendees may visit with community vendors, enjoy free snow cones, and pick up limited free school supply kits given away on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive their supply kit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

14 arrested in Caddo Parish alcohol, tobacco sales sting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people are behind bars in are facing charges in an underage alcohol and tobacco sales sting in Caddo Parish. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says their Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol/tobacco sales operation after receiving complaints. Below is a list of the 14 people arrested and the businesses in violation.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: July 22-24

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Texarkana Ruff Ryders is hosting a weekend event. (Presale Bands-T-Shirt, Presale Bands ONLY Registration listed below) Friday everyone will check in at the host hotel with the option to go to the local lounges,bars, and restaurants in the evening. Saturday we will be hosting a Car, Truck, & Bike Show from 11AM- 3 PM. There will be music, vendors, and food trucks. It is FREE to the public to attend. (Vendor and Food Truck Registration listed below) In the evening we will be hosting a Caribbean themed party at CrossTies. Wear your carnival suits, rep your favorite Caribbean country, and wave your flags. You don’t want to miss this event. (Table registration listed below)
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier High School Coach Stepping Down

Bossier High School Head Basketball Coach, Nick Bohanon is stepping down after 5 years. Bohanon has accepted a new position as an HVAC instructor at the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning, (BPSTIL). During his tenure at Bossier High School, Coach Bo enjoyed a lot of success. He...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

4th annual Friends in Unity Back to School Citywide Kickback

SHREVEPORT, La - The 4th annual Friends in Unity Back to School Citywide Kickback will be held Saturday at J.S. Clark Elementary School in Shreveport. The event is put on by Craig Johnson, founder of Craig Events. The kickback is free to the public and will offer a giveaway of 500 backpacks with school supplies, free food, haircuts, hairdos, face painting and much more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Storms brought some drought relief early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Dual Pol Doppler Radar at the Shreveport National Weather Service indicated scattered areas of rainfall accumulation as of early Friday morning. Heaviest amounts occurred near the mountains of Arkansas and across northern Toledo Bend. Rainfall was heavy enough in DeSoto parish to allow officials to cancel the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in south Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

3 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in south Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Three people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in south Shreveport. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash happened a little before 7:45 p.m. in the 7912 block of St. Vincent Ave in Cedar Grove. The early reports showed that a white pickup truck traveling south on St. Vincent slammed into a silver SUV, crumpling in the back half of the vehicle [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House burns to cinders in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vacant home caught fire Thursday morning, and firefighters combatted the flames, but the house is considered a total loss. On July 21 at 10:35 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a dispatch call reporting a house on fire at the intersection of Baxter and Norton streets.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreve Memorial Library beats the heat as a certified cooling center

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreve Memorial Library is more than a place to check out books. It's a community center. While temperatures remain record high all twenty-one locations across Caddo Parish serve as certified cooling centers. For anyone stuck in the heat the library offers air conditioned shelter and free water.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreve Memorial Library hosts Back-To-School Events and offers Resources

SHREVEPORT, LA – As Shreve Memorial Library’s 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program winds down, learning for students in Caddo Parish continues. School starts on Wednesday, August 3, and Shreve Memorial Library is sending children and teens back to school with story time programs, career study options and tools to help students, parents and teachers throughout the school year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Careful! Shreveport Is One Of Worst US Cities For STD’s

I am so glad to not be single these days. Statistics like this make me appreciate my wife even more than I ever thought possible. I'm not sure if the United States military still shows videos regarding the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases to new recruits, but the one they showed me during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri back in 1982 was all I needed to see to get the big picture.
SHREVEPORT, LA

