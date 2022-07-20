Mixins Rolled Ice Cream returns to downtown Omaha with new look

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Temperatures are supposed to be in the 90s all week, but there are still plenty of ways to stay cool in the metro while having fun.

From indoor mini golf to the local swimming pools, and even catching a movie in the theater.

However, it's tough to beat ice cream on a hot summer day, and there are plenty of options around the metro to choose from.

Including Mixins Rolled Ice Cream on 14th and Jackson, where they just held their re-grand opening last weekend.

“We’re so excited to be able to reopen the store under new management, a new team, and a new look," Operations Manager Jasmine Rose said. "We were able to update a lot of the fixtures, our tables, we have new lights in here.”

The ice cream shop has also added new menu items and flavors, along with some of the favorites from the last few years.

The community is already lining up to get their fix of rolled ice cream this summer.

“We have more people coming in and now that the sun is out and people are doing more, we do get that late rush," Rose said. "It’s great to see people supporting the store, supporting a local business in the city.”

Each rolled ice cream flavor is personalized just for you.

“Every person who comes in Mixins, we like to address by name and make sure they know that we know who they are. So, we actually put their name right on the ice cream for them to see,” Rose said. "It’s a visual experience here and we like to make everyone a part of our roll family.”

Mixins Rolled Ice Cream is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

If you are looking for more activities and places to visit this summer while staying cool, click here.